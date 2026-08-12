Ashley Monroe Releases "Haunted" Video From DEAR NASHVILLE

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Ashley Monroe has released the official video for 'Haunted,' the fifth chapter in an ongoing visual series accompanying her album DEAR NASHVILLE. Directed by Becky Fluke, the video continues a project intended to bring every song on the record to the screen. Monroe also announced that DEAR NASHVILLE is now available on vinyl LP.

About the video, Monroe says, 'When I first played 'Haunted' for my video director Becky Fluke, we started talking about all the images it brought to mind and the pieces of my own life that still haunt me. We spent a lot of time wandering around Nashville at all hours, chasing those feelings and moments. To me, this video lives somewhere between reality and a dream... which is probably pretty fitting.'

Earlier this summer, Rolling Stone's Marissa R. Moss published an extensive feature interview with Monroe where she discussed her complicated two-decade-long relationship with Nashville and how the album's unflinching honesty has resonated throughout the wider music community. Rolling Stone also named the album's opening song and thematic centerpiece 'I Hate Nashville' one of the best songs of 2026 so far.

The official video for the album opener 'I Hate Nashville' was shot at The Station Inn, where Monroe held two sold out album release shows where she performed the collection in full alongside the album's co-writer and co-producer Luke Laird, and pedal steel player Paul Franklin. The official video for 'Steal' found Monroe reflecting on moments from across her career - from collaborating with Jack White, to sharing the stage with John Prine, and hanging out with her Pistol Annies bandmates.

DEAR NASHVILLE was released to immediate acclaim, drawing attention from Music Row, The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, and many more. Monroe also recently spoke with WPLN's Jewly Hight and Billboard's Jessica Nicholson, who proclaimed, 'she astutely etches a distinction between the beloved styles of country music that continually inspire her musical passion and creativity… and the industry's harsh, endless and often unforgiving demands.'

Tour Dates with Charlie Worsham

11/4 - Washington, DC - The Birchmere

11/5 - New York, NY - Bleeker Bell

11/12 - Chicago, IL - Garcia's

Monroe has previously released videos for 'I Hate Nashville,' 'Steal,' 'Gettin' Out Of Hand,' and 'What Are We?' as part of the same visual campaign. She is set to tour with Charlie Worsham this fall, with stops including Washington, D.C., New York, and Chicago.

Photo Credit: Erika Rock



Photo Credit: Erika Rock

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