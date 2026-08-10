Vince Gill Wraps Sold-Out Six-Night RYMAN AUDITORIUM Residency

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Vince Gill closed out a six-night, sold-out residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium over the weekend, capping a run of three-and-a-half-hour performances that featured no opening act, no intermission, and more than 40 songs drawn from nearly five decades of material. Gill has called the Ryman his favorite venue to play in the world, and the engagement included shifting set lists each night, guest appearances, and a surprise Grand Ole Opry invitation extended to one of his longtime band members.

And through it all, Gill's signature voice remained as commanding and expressive as ever, while his guitar playing—alternately understated, soulful, and blazing—served as a reminder why he is revered as a musician.

Gill's extensive catalog was represented throughout the run, including such enduring favorites as 'Go Rest High on That Mountain,' 'Whenever You Come Around,' 'When I Call Your Name,' 'I Still Believe in You' and 'Liza Jane.' He also performed selections from his year-long 50 Years From Home project, including 'When a Soldier Dies,' 'Nobody Held Her Like Me,' 'Benny's Song,' 'Some Times' and 'March On March On.'

Corrina performs with her dad, Vince Gill.

Gill has long made a point of sharing the spotlight with the extraordinary musicians who join him onstage, and the Ryman residency was no exception. Sharing the stage were Jim 'Moose' Brown (keyboards), Eddie Dunlap (steel guitar), Jedd Hughes (guitar/vocals), John Jarvis (keyboards), John Meador (guitar/vocals), Wendy Moten (vocals), Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Jimmie Lee Sloas (bass), Billy Thomas (drums), Jeff White (guitar, vocals), and Charlie Worsham (guitar). Several stepped out to perform their own material. Gill's willingness to hand the spotlight to his bandmates is a hallmark of his live performances—and one of the reasons his shows remain as unpredictable as they are musically rewarding.

During one of the residency's most emotional moments, Gill surprised Worsham by inviting him to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Overcome with emotion, Worsham called Gill his 'North Star.'

Maggie Rose guest performs with Vince Gill.

The residency also featured two special guest appearances. Gill's daughter, Corrina, joined him to perform 'Heroes,' a new song that has yet to be released. Maggie Rose joined Gill for 'A Mother's Prayer,' the title track of the eighth 50 Years From Home EP, which the pair co-wrote with Jordan Fletcher.

By the time the final notes of each night's encore rang through the Ryman, the sold-out audiences were on their feet.

The 50 Years From Home Tour continues this week with stops in Greensboro, North Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; and Hiawassee, Georgia, before continuing through August and culminating in two performances at the Orpheum Theater in Memphis, Tennessee, August 29-30.

The six-night engagement capped a remarkable stretch for Gill, who continues to balance his solo career with his ongoing work as a member of the Eagles. He recently received the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, was awarded the prestigious Ken Burns American Heritage Prize, and 'Go Rest High On That Mountain' was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress.

Gill's Ryman residency offered a vivid snapshot of a legacy still very much in motion.

Vince Gill and Chrissy Hall, Opry Entertainment Group Senior Director of Concerts.

About Vince Gill

One of the most popular artists in modern country music, Vince Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit. Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with 'When I Call Your Name,' which won both the Country Music Association's (CMA) Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male. In total, Gill has won 18 CMA Awards, 22 Grammy Awards, and 8 Academy of Country Music Awards, and in 2025 was presented with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1991, Gill was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2007 was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2012 he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A gifted songwriter, Gill's compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005 and the prestigious BMI Icon award in 2014. Throughout his career, he has released 21 albums, sold over 30 million albums, and charted 45 singles. In 2022, Gill was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. Always considering himself a musician above all else, Gill has over the years been a part of some iconic bands, including Pure Prairie League, The Notorious Cherry Bombs, and The Time Jumpers. In 2017, Gill was asked to join the Eagles on the road, and he continues to be a part of that historic band's tour. 2025 marked the 50th anniversary of Gill leaving home to pursue a career in music. To honor that milestone, he signed a lifetime contract with his record label MCA, and is releasing an EP series of brand-new music every month for a year, titled 50 Years from Home.

The residency featured longtime collaborators including Jim Moose Brown, Eddie Dunlap, Jedd Hughes, John Jarvis, John Meador, Wendy Moten, Stuart Duncan, Jimmie Lee Sloas, Billy Thomas, Jeff White, and Charlie Worsham, several of whom performed their own material during the run. Gill's 50 YEARS FROM HOME Tour continues with additional stops this month, including two performances at the Orpheum Theater in Memphis.

Photo Credit: Catherine Powell



Photo Credit: Catherine Powell

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