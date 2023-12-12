Ashley Cooke Impacts Country Radio With 'Your Place' With 71 First-Week Stations

Big Loud's Country songstress Ashley Cooke impacts Country airwaves today, Dec. 11, with her moody breakup anthem, “your place.”

Commanding the attention of 71 first week stations as the third most-added, the “feel good, I don't need you anthem” (Holler) penned by Cooke, Jordan Minton and Mark Trussell continues to build momentum as the standout track from the up-and-comer's critically acclaimed debut album, shot in the dark.

Finishing off the year on a high note and cementing a booming kick off to 2024, Cooke was named iHeartCountry's On The Verge artist last week, joining the esteemed ranks of female superstars Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Carly Pearce who have also held the coveted honor. Cooke was surprised with the news by Wilson backstage at the Grand Ole Opry ahead of her Opry NextStage Class of 2023 live performance.

“'your place' has been the song I've connected with fans over night after night as they sing their hearts out about whatever they are going through,” shares Cooke. “For this song to reach even more people through Country radio is a dream come true for me and I cannot thank every single station enough for your support. iHeart, I am honored beyond words that you've chosen me as your On The Verge artist. This vote of confidence has made a year of long days so worth it and I look forward to working even harder in 2024.”

Since its release on Cooke's album recently tapped '10 Best Country Albums of 2023' by Country Now, “your place” has climbed to the top of the charts on SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Countdown as she averages over 1M+ on-demand streams per week, placing her in the Top 15 for female Country currents in streaming.

The empowering song finds Cooke's commanding vocals bringing the raw emotions of reclaiming your power and finding strength after heartbreak. The dynamic musical arrangement adds a twist to an all-too-familiar feeling – he made his bed, and she's not sleeping in it. “Her current situation is none of his damn bizness,” adds MusicRow.

2023 was a year of milestones for the Billboard Rookie of the Month highlighted by her debut album shot in the dark. The record-breaking album stands as one of the longest female debut albums today, garnering acclaim from People, American Songwriter and more, with The Tennessean noting it “highlights [her] evolving skills as a sponge in Music City's ever-busy recording studios and writers' rooms,” as she was credited as a writer on 20 of the album's 24 tracks.

The buzzworthy record earned her a morning television appearance on NBC's TODAY and added praise from MusicRow who named her the Discovery Artist of the Year and Next Big Thing.

Cooke went on to perform over 100 shows this year from her 26-stop headline tour, C2C: Country 2 Country, Bonnaroo and support slots for Luke Bryan, Brett Young and more. The “rising superstar” (Country Now) will kick off 2024 at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa before heading out with Jordan Davis on his extended DAMN GOOD TIME Tour across the US, UK, Canada and Europe.

ABOUT ASHLEY COOKE

With Big Loud / Back Blocks Music Country artist Ashley Cooke, it's best to know what you're getting into – because this emerging star is the definition of more than meets the eye. A graceful exterior matched by a casual-cool nature. Skillfully crafted lyrics and a knack for unforgettable performance.

Effortless vocal beauty and a bold sense of internal grit, freely mixing it up with the boys while she rallies the girls. And most important, a passion for capturing the magic between heartbeats, each moment as unique as she is.

Still early in her journey, being herself has already served Cooke well. It has led to over 200M global streams with chart climbing hits like “Never Til Now” with Brett Young, Ryman and Grand Ole Opry debuts, national TV appearances on ABC's The Bachelorette and NBC's TODAY, tours with Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Cole Swindell, Brett Young and more. Hailing from Parkland, Fla. and moved by emotional hit makers like Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts, Kelly Clarkson and more, Cooke embraces the energy of pop and depth of Country, writing her first song by age 11.

Cooke moved to Nashville at 18 and attended the prestigious Belmont University – but unlike so many others, she did not study music. After entering the schools revered Country Showcase on a whim and winning, Cooke decided to pursue music for a year. When the pandemic had other plans, Cooke went to TikTok where she built a thriving fanbase, writing and sharing Country music on her own terms. And now, the next chapter begins with her debut album shot in the dark.

Unfolding as if they were ripped from pages of her personal journal, Cooke's sun-kissed blend of two-lane pop Country is on full display in the collection's 24 tracks, inspired by true tales of love, heartbreak and all the moments in between. Fully capturing the essence of a daring twenty-something growing up, chasing her dreams and taking risks, Cooke infuses heartfelt lyrics, captivating melodies and raw relatability as she invites listeners to come along for the ride.

The striking debut has already garnered Cooke praise from Billboard who named her the July 2023 Rookie of the Month, with additional praise pouring in from People, American Songwriter, The Tennessean and more. Cooke went on to be named MusicRow's 2023 Discovery Artist of the Year and Next Big Thing, and iHeartCountry's On The Verge Artist.

Photo credit: Robby Klein