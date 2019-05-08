Aseethe Release Apocalyptic Album Title Track THROES, New Album Out 5/17

Just ahead of the release of new album Throes on May 17th, the Iowan doom trio Aseethe have released the apocalyptic title track "Throes." Having just returned from a European tour with Vile Creature, Aseethe will be touring North America throughout the spring and summer, including an east coast tour with Primitive Man, and sets with Conan and Bloodyminded. The trio plans to tour the west coast later this fall.



Aseethe, the trio of guitarist/vocalist Brian Barr, drummer Eric Diercks, and bassist/vocalist Noah Koester, craft tectonic slabs of doom through minimalist approaches to composition. Minutely selected textures built on simplistic, repetitive motifs become mountainous. With each cycle of repetition, their towering riffs, bludgeoning drums, and inhuman howls become increasingly hypnotic and reveal subtle intricacies. The recursive nature of their songs coupled with their glacial pacing make masterful use of restraint to create moments of genuine surprise. On Throes, recorded at Steve Albini's legendary studio Electrical Audio, these elements coalesce into songs as detailed as they are visceral and scathing. Check it out on Spotify here!

Aseethe tour dates

May 16 - Omaha, NE - Midtown Art Supply

May 17 - Sturgis, SD - Kickstands Campground & Venue *

May 18 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews *

May 19 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry *

May 20 - Rock Island, IL - Ribco *

May 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing *

May 22 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's *

May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Brillobox *

May 24 - Columbus, OH - Dirty Dungarees Laundromat & Bar

May 25 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Vilage w/ Bloodyminded

Jun. 8 - Iowa City, IA - Trumpet Blossom w/ Stay Asleep

Jul. 4 - Rock Island, IL - Wake Brewing w/ Conan

Jul. 17 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's w/ UN

Jul. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Hexagon Bar w/ Druids, Snow Burial



* w/ Primitive Man

Photo: Aseethe by Andrew Notsch





