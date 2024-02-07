Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Presents March Programs For A Variety For Music Lovers

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents four concerts in March, all featuring emerging artists.

Hannah Cope, harp, performs with Marcelina Suchocka, percussion, on March 3 at First Presbyterian Church. Duo Chinoiserie's combination of Chinese guzheng and classical guitar is presented on March 7 at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The Curtis on Tour 2023-24 String Sextet takes the stage at the SCF Neel Performing Arts Center on March 12. Violin Channel “Rising Star” Hina Khuong-Huu and Steinway Artist Rohan De Silva perform soirée concerts on March 31 and April 1 at the Fischer/Weisenborne residence.

Former and current Sarasota Orchestra principal musicians Hannah Cope, harp and Marcelina Suchocka, percussion, join forces for an innovative program of standards for each instrument along with classics reimagined for marimba and harp duet. Cope made her mark on the harp world as the 2020 winner of the American Harp Society Foundation Grandjany Memorial Competition and is now principal harpist of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. When Suchocka isn't in Sarasota, she performs as principal percussion of the Britt Festival Orchestra and as an extra with many major American orchestras. The pair perform at First Presbyterian Church on March 3 at 4:00 pm. Single ticket: $40.

Duo Chinoiserie – Jing Xia, Chinese guzheng and Bin Hu, classical guitar – brings the entrancing sounds of their unique project to the Sarasota Yacht Club on March 7. Their blending of ancient Chinese zither and classical guitar has been described as “sonic alchemy.” Xia and Hu reproduce the elegance of the Chinoiserie style and bring the best of Eastern and Western culture together through music. Their bold and carefully handpicked selection of repertoire explores the instruments' dialogue and complementary textures, while uniting contrasting musical styles into a cohesive, well-defined whole. The 11:00 am performance is followed by lunch. Single ticket: $68 (includes lunch).

The Curtis Institute of Music has long been the most exclusive conservatory in the U.S. and the gold standard for classical music education. Curtis alumni can be found on the rosters of the most elite musical organizations in the world, from orchestras to chamber groups and as coveted soloists. The Curtis on Tour 2023-24 String Sextet brings together three Curtis alumni – Benjamin Beilman, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; and Oliver Herbert, cello– with three current Curtis students – Na Hyun Della Kyun, violin; Emad Zolfaghari, viola; and Francis Carr, cello – in a powerful program of string sextets. Hear the next generation of gifted musical artists perform Strauss, Berg, and Brahms side by side with their accomplished mentors. The sextet performs on March 12, 7:30 pm, at SCF Neel Performing Arts Center in Bradenton. Single ticket: $40. 2023-24 String Sextet appears by special arrangement with Curtis on Tour, the Nina von Maltzahn global touring initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music.

Hina Khuong-Huu, Violin Channel “Rising Star” and first prize winner of the 2023 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition, performs around the globe. She has collaborated with artists such as Grammy Award-winner Jennifer Koh and shared a stage with Maxim Vengerov at Carnegie Hall and Buckingham Palace. Khuong-Huu and Steinway Artist Rohan De Silva, whose collaborations with Itzhak Perlman, Pinchas Zukerman, Midori, Joshua Bell and others have been acclaimed worldwide, will present soirée concerts at 4:00 pm on March 31 and April 1 in the music room of the Fischer/Weisenborne residence in Sarasota. Single ticket: $60.

For tickets and more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.