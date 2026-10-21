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Arodes to Release KALEIDO Ahead of Amsterdam ADE Shows

OMIKI reworks Armin van Buuren's SUNNY DAYS while Brooks, Vikkstar and Jex unveil a VIP Mix of CALL MY BLUFF during the festival.

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Arodes to Release KALEIDO Ahead of Amsterdam ADE Shows

Arodes is set to play three shows across Amsterdam this week, and on Friday he releases 'Kaleido' via Unreleased Records. A bright, hypnotic instrumental built for peak-time and sunset floors, the track has already been carried through sets by RÜFÜS DU SOL, Adriatique and Rampa, with a post from Circoloco and a radio request from Pete Tong behind it. The release keeps the underground credibility intact while reaching for something genuinely uplifting, with the timing tied to ADE, where the record meets its audience.

OMIKI has taken on one of Armin van Buuren's best-known vocal records. 'Sunny Days' (feat. Josh Cumbee) returns on Friday in a heavier, club-facing version Armin has been road-testing in his live sets ahead of release. OMIKI has spent recent years defining the space where psytrance meets melodic techno, including crossover work with Argy on 'RITMO' and 'WIND'. Here he pushes 'Sunny Days' firmly onto the floor without losing the vocal hook.

Brooks, Vikkstar and Jex have revisited 'Call My Bluff' with a VIP Mix, out now with an official visualizer. The trio's original paired Brooks' festival-facing production with Vikkstar and Jex's vocal work, and the VIP version pushes it harder for the floor, a useful one to have ahead of a week of sets.

Dance

Arodes @ Arodes pres. UNRELEASED ADE: The Church, Amsterdam, October 21, 2026

Armin van Buuren @ GASHOUDER presents: Armin van Buuren & Benwal, Amsterdam, October 21, 2026

Adam Beyer @ Awakenings ADE - Drumcode, Amsterdam, October 22, 2026

Kölsch @ ADE - IPSO by Kölsch, Amsterdam, October 23, 2026

Armin van Buuren @ Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, October 24, 2026

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