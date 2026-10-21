Arodes to Release KALEIDO Ahead of Amsterdam ADE Shows

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Arodes is set to play three shows across Amsterdam this week, and on Friday he releases 'Kaleido' via Unreleased Records. A bright, hypnotic instrumental built for peak-time and sunset floors, the track has already been carried through sets by RÜFÜS DU SOL, Adriatique and Rampa, with a post from Circoloco and a radio request from Pete Tong behind it. The release keeps the underground credibility intact while reaching for something genuinely uplifting, with the timing tied to ADE, where the record meets its audience.

OMIKI has taken on one of Armin van Buuren's best-known vocal records. 'Sunny Days' (feat. Josh Cumbee) returns on Friday in a heavier, club-facing version Armin has been road-testing in his live sets ahead of release. OMIKI has spent recent years defining the space where psytrance meets melodic techno, including crossover work with Argy on 'RITMO' and 'WIND'. Here he pushes 'Sunny Days' firmly onto the floor without losing the vocal hook.

Brooks, Vikkstar and Jex have revisited 'Call My Bluff' with a VIP Mix, out now with an official visualizer. The trio's original paired Brooks' festival-facing production with Vikkstar and Jex's vocal work, and the VIP version pushes it harder for the floor, a useful one to have ahead of a week of sets.

Dance

Arodes @ Arodes pres. UNRELEASED ADE: The Church, Amsterdam, October 21, 2026

Armin van Buuren @ GASHOUDER presents: Armin van Buuren & Benwal, Amsterdam, October 21, 2026

Adam Beyer @ Awakenings ADE - Drumcode, Amsterdam, October 22, 2026

Kölsch @ ADE - IPSO by Kölsch, Amsterdam, October 23, 2026

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 12 Hrs 44 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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