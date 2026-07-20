Armada Music to Release New Tracks From Arodes, Cerrone, James Hurr & More

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Armada Music is set to release a new batch of electronic dance music tracks this week, including an Afro House collaboration from Arodes, Solique, and ALSO ASTIR titled FACING THE SUN, alongside new material from Cerrone, James Hurr, and additional artists on the label's roster.

Listeners can preview the full selection via this week's playlist.

AFRO HOUSE

Arodes, Solique, ALSO ASTIR - Facing The Sun

Arodes joins forces with Solique and ALSO ASTIR on 'Facing The Sun', a deep and emotive Afro House release built around warm melodies, atmospheric textures and expressive vocals. Blending organic grooves with a refined melodic sound, the track captures the emotional depth that has become a hallmark of Arodes' productions.

Combining the distinct styles of all three artists, 'Facing The Sun' delivers a cinematic yet club-ready experience, balancing uplifting energy with introspective moments. The result is a melodic Afro House record designed for both festival stages and sunset sessions.

Stream 'Facing The Sun' (available on release day)

DEEP HOUSE

CHANEY - Holding Onto You

CHANEY returns with 'Holding Onto You', a feel-good house release featuring Hayley May. Built around warm piano melodies, uplifting vocals and infectious grooves, the track captures the carefree energy of summer while delivering a polished, club-ready sound.

Blending nostalgic house influences with modern production, 'Holding Onto You' is designed for festival stages, open-air dancefloors and summer playlists alike. With its uplifting atmosphere and memorable hook, the track continues CHANEY's run of melodic, feel-good house releases.

Stream 'Holding Onto You' (available on release day)

INDIE DANCE

DERON, Cerrone - Je Suis Music

DERON joins forces with French disco legend Cerrone on 'Je Suis Music', delivering a fresh indie dance rework of the iconic 1978 original. Blending the timeless groove of the classic with modern electronic production, the track brings new energy while staying true to the spirit that made the original a dancefloor favorite.

Combining Cerrone's legendary influence with DERON's contemporary club sound, 'Je Suis Music' bridges generations of electronic music. The result is a groove-driven release that balances nostalgia with a fresh, dancefloor-ready edge.

Stream 'Je Suis Music' (available on release day)

HOUSE

D.Lacrux x Bebbo - Conga

D.Lacrux and Bebbo put a fresh tech house spin on Gloria Estefan's iconic 'Conga'. Blending driving tech house grooves with vibrant Latin rhythms, the track reimagines the timeless classic while preserving the energy that made it a global favorite.

Combining modern club production with authentic Latin influences, 'Conga' delivers a high-energy, dancefloor-ready release. The result is a fresh take on a beloved anthem, built for festivals, clubs and summer parties alike.

Stream 'Conga' (available on release day)

TECH HOUSE

Xoro x James Hurr feat. ILIKERiCO - Reload

Xoro joins forces with James Hurr and ILIKERiCO on 'Reload', a melodic tech house release built for peak-time club moments. Combining driving grooves, uplifting melodies and a powerful vocal, the track strikes the perfect balance between emotional energy and dancefloor impact.

Blending modern house production with festival-ready intensity, 'Reload' delivers a polished, high-energy sound designed for both clubs and large stages. With its infectious hook and melodic edge, the collaboration is set to make a strong impression throughout the summer.

Stream 'Reload' (available on release day)

The Armada Music releases arrive alongside other new music activity covered this week on BroadwayWorld, including the deep house single COUNTING STARS from Max Sinàl and Sio, detailed in a recent report at Max Sinàl and Sio Release Deep House Single 'Counting Stars' on Soul Quest Records, and the forthcoming double A-side from Cardiff-based artist Sad Cypress, covered at Sad Cypress to Release Double A-Side Singles 'Sirens' and 'It Means A Lot To Me'.

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