Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Arm's Length Share New Single 'In Loving Memory'

Arm's Length Share New Single 'In Loving Memory'

The track is from their upcoming debut album Never Before Seen, Never Again Found out October 28.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

Arm's Length have shared their newest single "In Loving Memory" today off of their upcoming debut album Never Before Seen, Never Again Found out October 28 via Wax Bodega. "In Loving Memory" - a deceptively upbeat track that mourns the passing of a loved one - is available to stream now at https://lnk.to/alnbsbaf

"'In Loving Memory' is about watching someone you love grow older,'" explains vocalist/guitarist Allen Steinberg. "It's an upbeat track with really melancholic lyrics, which is something we do a lot I'd say. We like this song because it has elements of straight up alt rock, but it also has a breakdown. We hope you rock with it!"

Along with its title, titanic emo punk compositions, and melodic beauty, Never Before Seen, Never Again Found feels like a defining record of a new generation of emo because of where it's from: three young people grappling with the brutality, confusion, and deep-rooted family traumas of 21st century life amid the funerals, farm fields, and strip malls of a rural, small-town Ontario community, with little hope of getting out.

Arm's Length has previously shared lead single "Object Permanence", available now here. Packed with harmonics that quickly tumble into a scorching melody with vocals to match, "Object Permanence" is the perfect place for Arm's Length to dive into a new era.

Fans can pre-save Never Before Seen, Never Again Found now at https://lnk.to/alnbsbaf

"Never Before Seen, Never Again Found tells a story from start to finish,'" says Steinberg. "It's a combination of sounds and topics we've experimented with before, but we think we've taken things to another level through song structure and more vivid storytelling. We truly hope anyone listening can relate to these songs and feel something when they listen."

The core of Arm's Length is Allen Steinberg (vocals/guitar) and brothers Jeremy Whyte (vocals/guitar) and Jeff Whyte (drums). Steinberg calls the band's origins "white suburban kid energy": he and the Whyte brothers went to different high schools in Quinte West, but after meeting Jeremy at a party and agreeing to jam, they discovered a shared (and, in those parts, rare) love for emo and post-hardcore bands like Counterparts, I The Mighty, and The Hotelier.

Allen and Jeremy, aged 16, recruited Jeremy's younger brother Jeff, then just 13, to drum for the pair. By the time Steinberg and Jeremy were graduating from high school, their songs had become more serious. They saved up and recorded the four song 2019 EP What's Mine Is Yours in Hamilton, Ontario.

The underground emo scene picked up on the release and single "Watercolour," which topped a million streams. They followed up with 2021's Everything Nice, a six-track EP made with producer Anton DeLost(Seaway, Bearings, Stage Hands). Within a week, Pitchfork had reviewed the EP.

That's when Steinberg says "the collared folk in the emo community" took notice: the band signed with Wax Bodega and booking agent Jason Parent. With only six local Ontario shows under their belt (including a friend's wedding), they played New York's Le Poisson Rouge. Fans began uploading full videos of their spring 2022 sets in Chicago and Toronto on YouTube. The band added Benjamin Greenblatt on bass and started prepping their debut full-length.

Never Before Seen, Never Again Found is due out October 28 via Wax Bodega. Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of NominationsBeyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of Nominations
October 13, 2022

Reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny is this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nods. Powerhouses Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most-nominated female artists with six nominations. Close behind with five nominations each are Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, including Artist of the Year. Check out the full list of nominations!
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series TrailerVIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham, “Save Our Squad with David Beckham” is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie Trailer
October 13, 2022

Netflix has shared a new trailer and key art for the film adaptation of ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. The new movie musical stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch. Watch the new video trailer and check out the new film poster photo now!
Latin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in NovemberLatin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in November
October 12, 2022

“The Montaners” follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant others Stefi, Sara and Camilo, which have become a veritable phenomenon on social media and whose father is one of the greatest icons of Latin music. Watch the new video trailer now!
David Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJDavid Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJ
October 12, 2022

Recorded live and direct from the closing party for his legendary Ushuaïa F*** Me I’m Famous party in Ibiza, the stream racked up 638,400 unique viewers and will go down as the biggest TikTok live stream from a DJ, with Guetta gaining 100k new followers on the platform throughout the stream.