Arm's Length Share New Single 'In Loving Memory'

Arm's Length have shared their newest single "In Loving Memory" today off of their upcoming debut album Never Before Seen, Never Again Found out October 28 via Wax Bodega. "In Loving Memory" - a deceptively upbeat track that mourns the passing of a loved one - is available to stream now at https://lnk.to/alnbsbaf

"'In Loving Memory' is about watching someone you love grow older,'" explains vocalist/guitarist Allen Steinberg. "It's an upbeat track with really melancholic lyrics, which is something we do a lot I'd say. We like this song because it has elements of straight up alt rock, but it also has a breakdown. We hope you rock with it!"

Along with its title, titanic emo punk compositions, and melodic beauty, Never Before Seen, Never Again Found feels like a defining record of a new generation of emo because of where it's from: three young people grappling with the brutality, confusion, and deep-rooted family traumas of 21st century life amid the funerals, farm fields, and strip malls of a rural, small-town Ontario community, with little hope of getting out.

Arm's Length has previously shared lead single "Object Permanence", available now here. Packed with harmonics that quickly tumble into a scorching melody with vocals to match, "Object Permanence" is the perfect place for Arm's Length to dive into a new era.

Fans can pre-save Never Before Seen, Never Again Found now at https://lnk.to/alnbsbaf

"Never Before Seen, Never Again Found tells a story from start to finish,'" says Steinberg. "It's a combination of sounds and topics we've experimented with before, but we think we've taken things to another level through song structure and more vivid storytelling. We truly hope anyone listening can relate to these songs and feel something when they listen."

The core of Arm's Length is Allen Steinberg (vocals/guitar) and brothers Jeremy Whyte (vocals/guitar) and Jeff Whyte (drums). Steinberg calls the band's origins "white suburban kid energy": he and the Whyte brothers went to different high schools in Quinte West, but after meeting Jeremy at a party and agreeing to jam, they discovered a shared (and, in those parts, rare) love for emo and post-hardcore bands like Counterparts, I The Mighty, and The Hotelier.

Allen and Jeremy, aged 16, recruited Jeremy's younger brother Jeff, then just 13, to drum for the pair. By the time Steinberg and Jeremy were graduating from high school, their songs had become more serious. They saved up and recorded the four song 2019 EP What's Mine Is Yours in Hamilton, Ontario.

The underground emo scene picked up on the release and single "Watercolour," which topped a million streams. They followed up with 2021's Everything Nice, a six-track EP made with producer Anton DeLost(Seaway, Bearings, Stage Hands). Within a week, Pitchfork had reviewed the EP.

That's when Steinberg says "the collared folk in the emo community" took notice: the band signed with Wax Bodega and booking agent Jason Parent. With only six local Ontario shows under their belt (including a friend's wedding), they played New York's Le Poisson Rouge. Fans began uploading full videos of their spring 2022 sets in Chicago and Toronto on YouTube. The band added Benjamin Greenblatt on bass and started prepping their debut full-length.

Never Before Seen, Never Again Found is due out October 28 via Wax Bodega. Listen to the new single here: