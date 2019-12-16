Armin van Buuren Releases his Annual 'A State of Trance' Year Mix

2019, a year to never forget. Those words hold a certain truth for both Armin van Buuren and Trance fans from all over the world. With an eight-hour broadcast of A State Of Trance during Amsterdam Dance Event, sold-out events in Utrecht, Madrid, Kiev, Miami, Mexico, Bay Area and Tomorrowland to celebrate the 900th episode with tens of thousands of people at each location, and the release of two albums from Armin van Buuren himself ('Balance' and 'Moons Of Jupiter' under his GAIA alias), the year of 2019 managed to exceed all expectations. And it's bound to become even better with the highly anticipated release of his 'A State Of Trance Year Mix 2019'.

For the sixteenth time in a row, Armin van Buuren locked himself in the studio to select the right tracks for this seminal mix album. Based on the standings of the Tune Of The Year voting as well as some of Armin van Buuren's personal favorites, the mix album features more than a hundred phenomenal tracks from Trance music's true tastemakers, including Ferry Corsten's Gouryella track 'Surga', Andrew Bayer's 'Magiktek', Roman Messer's 'Serenity', Chris Schweizer's 'Near The End', MaRLo & Feenixpawl's 'Lighter Than Air', and so many more.

The A State Of Trance Year Mix reflects the evolution of the scene and all of the exciting moments it has brought to fans worldwide. And judging by the sheer magnitude of this mix album's tracklist, Trance music is bigger and better than ever before.

Full tracklist:

1. Intro - Music Lesson with Mr. Briggs

2. FUTURECODE - The Connection

3. DJ Hooligan - Hear You Now (Graham Bell 2019 Remix)

4. Above & Beyond feat. Marty Longstaff - Flying By Candlelight (Above & Beyond Club Mix)

5. Super8 & Tab x Khohma - Stardust

6. Omnia & Whiteout - U

7. Super8 & Tab - Trigger

8. Gareth Emery - Laserface 03 (Leaving You)

9. Andrew Bayer - Magitek

10. Above & Beyond vs Armin van Buuren - Show Me Love

11. Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection (Maurice West Remix)

12. Markus Schulz & Lachi - Far (Fisherman Festival Mix)

13. Ferry Corsten & BT - 1997

14. Roman Messer - Magic Fly

15. Armin van Buuren vs Shapov - La Résistance De L'Amour

16. Cosmic Gate & Forêt - Need To Feel Loved

17. Estiva - Sequence

18. Maor Levi & OTIOT - Aria

19. Fatum - Outlaw

20. Cosmic Gate - Come With Me

21. Above & Beyond and Seven Lions feat. Opposite The Other - See The End

22. Luke Bond feat. Tyler Graves - Left Of Us

23. Cosmic Gate - The Wave 2.0

24. Armin van Buuren feat. HALIENE - Song I Sing

25. Orjan Nilsen x Dennis Sheperd x Nifra x Estiva - Cabin Fever (Orjan Nilsen Club Mix)

26. Markus Schulz & BT - I Need Love

27. Space Corps feat. KARRA - Gravity

28. Fatum, Genix, Jaytech & Judah - All In

29. Rodg x Matt Fax - Eukarya

30. Andrew Bayer - Parallels

31. Ruben de Ronde x Elevven feat. Lara - Shadow Of Us (Electronic Family 2019 Anthem)

32. Above & Beyond feat. Zoë Johnston - There's Only You (Above & Beyond Club Mix)

33. Orjan Nilsen - Wait 4 It

34. Armin van Buuren vs Vini Vici feat. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit

35. Graham Bell - The Night King

36. Super8 & Tab - Iron

37. KhoMha x David Gravell - Alpha Centauri

38. Above & Beyond - Anjunafamily

39. Assaf & Cassandra Grey - All Of You

40. GXD feat. Elle Vee - Voices

41. FUTURECODE & Roxanne Emery - Dancing In The Rain

42. NWYR x Andrew Rayel - The Melody

43. Armin van Buuren & Avian Grays feat. Jordan Shaw - Something Real

44. ilan Bluestone feat. EL Waves - We Are The Universe

45. Purple Haze x KhoMha - We Come In Peace

46. Armin van Buuren & Luke Bond feat. KARRA - Revolution

47. Andrew Rayel & HALIENE - Take All Of Me

48. MaRLo - Space Journey

49. MaRLo & HALIENE - Whisper

50. Ferry Corsten presents Gouryella - Surga

51. Armin van Buuren presents Rising Star feat. Alexandra Badoi - Cosmos

52. Fisherman - Man vs Machine

53. Will Sparks feat. Luciana - My Spine Is Tingling

54. Avao - The Cosmic Order

55. Dave Neven & Triqz - Rapture

56. MaRLo & Feenixawl - Lighter Than Air

57. Gareth Emery & Ashley Wallbridge feat. PollyAnna - Lionheart

58. Ben Gold - The City Sleeps Tonight

59. Allen Watts & Maarten de Jong - Caffeine

60. Giuseppe Ottaviani - Panama

61. J*Davey Asprey & Beatsole - Allies

62. Armin van Buuren - Let The Music Guide You (ASOT 950 Anthem)

63. MaRLo - The Power Within (Altitude 2019 Anthem)

64. Gareth Emery & Emma Hewitt - Take Everything (STANDERWICK Remix)

65. Rub!k - Push Back

66. Maarten de Jong - Goodbye

67. RAM & Stine Grove - Saving Angel

68. Giuseppe Ottaviani - 8k

69. Chris Schweizer - Near The End

70. Darren Porter, RAM & Natalie Gioia - One Million Seconds

71. Scott Bond & Charlie Walker feat. Murica - Can You Hear The Sound

72. Key4050 & Plumb - I Love You

73. Sean Tyas - Chrome

74. Paul Denton & Audrey Gallagher - Beneath The Stars

75. Aly & Fila with JES - I Won't Let You Fall (Uplifting Mix)

76. DJ Kim - Jetlag (Ben Gold & Allen Watts Remix)

77. Jase Thirlwall feat. Victoriya - Dust

78. Allen Watts & Christina Novelli - My Gravity

79. Atlantis - Fiji (ReOrder Remix)

80. Arksun - Arisen (Sean Tyas Remix)

81. Markus Schulz & HALIENE - Ave Maria

82. Artento Divini vs J*Davey Asprey - A.D.D.A.

83. Paul van Dyk & Vini Vici - Galaxy

84. Ciaran McAuley & Clare Stagg - All I Want

85. Richard Durand & Christina Novelli - Save You

86. XiJaro & Pitch with LightControl - Whispers Of Time

87. Roman Messer & J*Davey Asprey - Eternity

88. Andrew Rayel & Graham Bell - Tambores (Blastoyz Remix)

89. Armin van Buuren vs Tempo Giusto - Mr. Navigator

90. Armin van Buuren - Turn It Up

91. Giuseppe Ottaviani - Tranceland

92. Roman Messer & Cari - Serenity

93. Armin van Buuren feat. Sam Martin - Wild Wild Son (Richard Durand Remix)

94. Aly & Fila - It's All About The Melody

95. Arctic Moon feat. Shuba - Cool In My Disaster

96. Jurgen Vries - The Theme (Binary Finary Remix)

97. Allen Watts & Steve Dekay - Hologram

98. Corti Organ - The Joker (Maarten de Jong Remix)

99. Shugz & Billy Gillies - The Journey

100. Simon Patterson feat. Lucy Pullin - Blink

101. Marco V - Avalon

102. John Askew - Through The Looking Glass

103. Mark Sherry - Triquetra

104. Armin van Buuren - Stickup

105. Armin van Buuren - Stickup (Maarten de Jong Remix)

106. Outro - Class Dismissed





