Armin van Buuren Releases his Annual 'A State of Trance' Year Mix
2019, a year to never forget. Those words hold a certain truth for both Armin van Buuren and Trance fans from all over the world. With an eight-hour broadcast of A State Of Trance during Amsterdam Dance Event, sold-out events in Utrecht, Madrid, Kiev, Miami, Mexico, Bay Area and Tomorrowland to celebrate the 900th episode with tens of thousands of people at each location, and the release of two albums from Armin van Buuren himself ('Balance' and 'Moons Of Jupiter' under his GAIA alias), the year of 2019 managed to exceed all expectations. And it's bound to become even better with the highly anticipated release of his 'A State Of Trance Year Mix 2019'.
For the sixteenth time in a row, Armin van Buuren locked himself in the studio to select the right tracks for this seminal mix album. Based on the standings of the Tune Of The Year voting as well as some of Armin van Buuren's personal favorites, the mix album features more than a hundred phenomenal tracks from Trance music's true tastemakers, including Ferry Corsten's Gouryella track 'Surga', Andrew Bayer's 'Magiktek', Roman Messer's 'Serenity', Chris Schweizer's 'Near The End', MaRLo & Feenixpawl's 'Lighter Than Air', and so many more.
The A State Of Trance Year Mix reflects the evolution of the scene and all of the exciting moments it has brought to fans worldwide. And judging by the sheer magnitude of this mix album's tracklist, Trance music is bigger and better than ever before.
Full tracklist:
1. Intro - Music Lesson with Mr. Briggs
2. FUTURECODE - The Connection
3. DJ Hooligan - Hear You Now (Graham Bell 2019 Remix)
4. Above & Beyond feat. Marty Longstaff - Flying By Candlelight (Above & Beyond Club Mix)
5. Super8 & Tab x Khohma - Stardust
6. Omnia & Whiteout - U
7. Super8 & Tab - Trigger
8. Gareth Emery - Laserface 03 (Leaving You)
9. Andrew Bayer - Magitek
10. Above & Beyond vs Armin van Buuren - Show Me Love
11. Planet Perfecto Knights - ResuRection (Maurice West Remix)
12. Markus Schulz & Lachi - Far (Fisherman Festival Mix)
13. Ferry Corsten & BT - 1997
14. Roman Messer - Magic Fly
15. Armin van Buuren vs Shapov - La Résistance De L'Amour
16. Cosmic Gate & Forêt - Need To Feel Loved
17. Estiva - Sequence
18. Maor Levi & OTIOT - Aria
19. Fatum - Outlaw
20. Cosmic Gate - Come With Me
21. Above & Beyond and Seven Lions feat. Opposite The Other - See The End
22. Luke Bond feat. Tyler Graves - Left Of Us
23. Cosmic Gate - The Wave 2.0
24. Armin van Buuren feat. HALIENE - Song I Sing
25. Orjan Nilsen x Dennis Sheperd x Nifra x Estiva - Cabin Fever (Orjan Nilsen Club Mix)
26. Markus Schulz & BT - I Need Love
27. Space Corps feat. KARRA - Gravity
28. Fatum, Genix, Jaytech & Judah - All In
29. Rodg x Matt Fax - Eukarya
30. Andrew Bayer - Parallels
31. Ruben de Ronde x Elevven feat. Lara - Shadow Of Us (Electronic Family 2019 Anthem)
32. Above & Beyond feat. Zoë Johnston - There's Only You (Above & Beyond Club Mix)
33. Orjan Nilsen - Wait 4 It
34. Armin van Buuren vs Vini Vici feat. Hilight Tribe - Great Spirit
35. Graham Bell - The Night King
36. Super8 & Tab - Iron
37. KhoMha x David Gravell - Alpha Centauri
38. Above & Beyond - Anjunafamily
39. Assaf & Cassandra Grey - All Of You
40. GXD feat. Elle Vee - Voices
41. FUTURECODE & Roxanne Emery - Dancing In The Rain
42. NWYR x Andrew Rayel - The Melody
43. Armin van Buuren & Avian Grays feat. Jordan Shaw - Something Real
44. ilan Bluestone feat. EL Waves - We Are The Universe
45. Purple Haze x KhoMha - We Come In Peace
46. Armin van Buuren & Luke Bond feat. KARRA - Revolution
47. Andrew Rayel & HALIENE - Take All Of Me
48. MaRLo - Space Journey
49. MaRLo & HALIENE - Whisper
50. Ferry Corsten presents Gouryella - Surga
51. Armin van Buuren presents Rising Star feat. Alexandra Badoi - Cosmos
52. Fisherman - Man vs Machine
53. Will Sparks feat. Luciana - My Spine Is Tingling
54. Avao - The Cosmic Order
55. Dave Neven & Triqz - Rapture
56. MaRLo & Feenixawl - Lighter Than Air
57. Gareth Emery & Ashley Wallbridge feat. PollyAnna - Lionheart
58. Ben Gold - The City Sleeps Tonight
59. Allen Watts & Maarten de Jong - Caffeine
60. Giuseppe Ottaviani - Panama
61. J*Davey Asprey & Beatsole - Allies
62. Armin van Buuren - Let The Music Guide You (ASOT 950 Anthem)
63. MaRLo - The Power Within (Altitude 2019 Anthem)
64. Gareth Emery & Emma Hewitt - Take Everything (STANDERWICK Remix)
65. Rub!k - Push Back
66. Maarten de Jong - Goodbye
67. RAM & Stine Grove - Saving Angel
68. Giuseppe Ottaviani - 8k
69. Chris Schweizer - Near The End
70. Darren Porter, RAM & Natalie Gioia - One Million Seconds
71. Scott Bond & Charlie Walker feat. Murica - Can You Hear The Sound
72. Key4050 & Plumb - I Love You
73. Sean Tyas - Chrome
74. Paul Denton & Audrey Gallagher - Beneath The Stars
75. Aly & Fila with JES - I Won't Let You Fall (Uplifting Mix)
76. DJ Kim - Jetlag (Ben Gold & Allen Watts Remix)
77. Jase Thirlwall feat. Victoriya - Dust
78. Allen Watts & Christina Novelli - My Gravity
79. Atlantis - Fiji (ReOrder Remix)
80. Arksun - Arisen (Sean Tyas Remix)
81. Markus Schulz & HALIENE - Ave Maria
82. Artento Divini vs J*Davey Asprey - A.D.D.A.
83. Paul van Dyk & Vini Vici - Galaxy
84. Ciaran McAuley & Clare Stagg - All I Want
85. Richard Durand & Christina Novelli - Save You
86. XiJaro & Pitch with LightControl - Whispers Of Time
87. Roman Messer & J*Davey Asprey - Eternity
88. Andrew Rayel & Graham Bell - Tambores (Blastoyz Remix)
89. Armin van Buuren vs Tempo Giusto - Mr. Navigator
90. Armin van Buuren - Turn It Up
91. Giuseppe Ottaviani - Tranceland
92. Roman Messer & Cari - Serenity
93. Armin van Buuren feat. Sam Martin - Wild Wild Son (Richard Durand Remix)
94. Aly & Fila - It's All About The Melody
95. Arctic Moon feat. Shuba - Cool In My Disaster
96. Jurgen Vries - The Theme (Binary Finary Remix)
97. Allen Watts & Steve Dekay - Hologram
98. Corti Organ - The Joker (Maarten de Jong Remix)
99. Shugz & Billy Gillies - The Journey
100. Simon Patterson feat. Lucy Pullin - Blink
101. Marco V - Avalon
102. John Askew - Through The Looking Glass
103. Mark Sherry - Triquetra
104. Armin van Buuren - Stickup
105. Armin van Buuren - Stickup (Maarten de Jong Remix)
106. Outro - Class Dismissed