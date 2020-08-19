Arjana & Ivan Stream A Virtual Concert From Boston's Napoleon Room Tomorrow

ScoBar Entertainment presents Arjana & Ivan, in a virtual concert streaming from The Napoleon Room at Club Cafe.

ScoBar Entertainment presents Arjana & Ivan, in a virtual concert streaming from The Napoleon Room at Club Cafe on Thursday, August 20 at 7 pm ET. View at https://www.facebook.com/NapoleonRoomBoston.

The pair is Boston-bred singer Arjana Vizulis and her partner, pianist Ivan Danylets; they're an acoustic duo known for their unique takes and creative arrangements of tunes new and old in pop, Cabaret and jazz styles. Introducing them will be Boston's very own Carol O'Shaughnessy.



Vizulis, as a musical theater and jazz singer and violinist, met Danylets, a jazz pianist with a rock and pop background, working on a cruise ship in 2014. They've been collaborating and evolving their sound since, formally working together from 2017-with special collaborations, radio appearances, and gigs in jazz clubs in NYC and internationally, including Bangkok, Melbourne and Kyoto. Their residencies include the Ritz Carlton in Osaka, Japan, and the inaugural ceremony of the new ship "Carnival Horizon." Their debut album Us Now was released in 2017, and their second album, Caribbean Manhattan, was released in February 2020.



An upcoming Europe tour this summer was scheduled along with several new projects on the forefront including their upcoming wedding! However, recent developments with Covid-19 have brought them back to Newton, MA, where they are keeping the music going by running a weekly live-stream house concert every Thursday at 6 pm ET on Facebook live through their page, Facebook.com/arjanaandivan and their Youtube channel, https://www.youtube.com/arjanaandivan



Vizulis is a singer, actor, violinist and violist from Newton, MA, usually based in New York City. Her credits include the North American and Asia National tours of Hairspray, the lead female Rock vocalist in Carnival Cruise Lines and performances with the acclaimed Boston-based Peruvian folk band "Inca Son," including a Peruvian tour.



Danylets, originally from Krivoy Rog, Ukraine has extensive experience worldwide in cover bands, mastering the use of the keyboards in rock, pop, and heavy metal. He's performed in Strasburg, France in the Orchestra of the Royal Palace International Music Hall, and with Passat Kreuzfahrten Cruise lines, as well as with Carnival Cruises.



Dubbed "Boston's First Lady of Cabaret," Carol O'Shaughnessy was recently awarded the 2018 Provincetown Lifetime Achievement Award her body of work and appearances in such prestigious venues such as New York City's Town Hall, Jordan Hall, The Regatta Bar and Scullers Jazz Club. Additionally, she has staged one-woman shows Stuff In The Box ... Provincetown The Early Years and Ring-a-Ding-Ding: The Music of the Rat Pack-all named "Top 10 Best Cabaret Shows" of the 21st century. O'Shaughnessy has three CDs to her credit and as an actress has performed as Matron "Mama" Morton in the Worcester Foothills Theatre productions of Chicago, among many other credits. She currently enjoys a residency at Boston's only "cabaret," the Napoleon Room at Club Café.

