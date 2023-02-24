Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ariana Grande Joins The Weeknd For 'Die For You' Remix

Ariana Grande is currently filming the Wicked movie adaptation in London.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Ariana Grande has shared her first music release in over two years, joining The Weeknd for a remix of "Die For You."

The track was originally released in 2016 on The Weeknd's "Starboy" album. The duo has previously collaborated on tracks like "Off the Table," "Save Your Tears," "Love Me Harder," and more.

Grande is slated to star as Glinda in the Wicked film adaption alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. It was recently announced by director Jon M. Chu that the Wicked movie will be released in two parts. They are currently filming the movie in London.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.

Listen to the new remix here:

Watch the duo perform "Off the Table" here:



