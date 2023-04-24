Ari Abdul Releases New Single 'You'

Artist on the rise Ari Abdul releases her new single "You" along with the music video via RCA Records. The beautifully haunting song is accompanied by an equally haunting visual that features a striking performance from Ari twisted in a hyper-montage of stylistically abnormal, gritty shots.

Speaking on the song, Ari says, "'You' is about the feeling of 'love at first sight'. However, it comes with a dark twist that is obsessive and almost psychotic. I wanted to create a song that came from the perspective of someone with a strong fixation on someone who isn't even aware."

"You" follows Ari's latest offering the upbeat alt-pop "Bored." This August, Ari will be playing at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Last year was a banner year for the budding artist as she released her debut single "BABYDOLL" followed by the sped-up version "BABYDOLL (Speed)." Both versions garnered viral success with over 200M global streams to date.

Her debut EP Fallen Angel is a pop-noir work, levitated by alluring melodies and Abdul's warm, luminescent vocals. Growing up in Catholic School, she became enamored with the story of Lucifer and the "fallen angel" narrative. Ari and her best friend/ producer Thomas LaRosa worked to create a world behind the EP inspired by "loss of innocence and connection with oneself into a distorted, wicked version."

The EP's most luring quality is how it gives you glimmers into who Abdul is, mingling tenebrous fantasy with her personal story. These twisted narratives come to life in tracks like the narcotic slow-jam "BABYDOLL," the ethereal-pop "Stay," and the shimmering-seductive "Taste."

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Ari Abdul has forged her own brand of dark alternative pop. Music quickly became a second language for Ari growing up in Brooklyn. Her Ecuadorian mom loved Latin music while her Costa Rican/Palestinian father introduced her to classic rock.

Rounding everything out were her brothers who were all about hip-hop and metal. She graduated to electric guitar at 14 and started playing grunge songs inspired by Nirvana. She was too nervous to share her work - let alone her voice - with anyone. She had friends in choir, but that wasn't the musical direction she saw herself going.

It wasn't until LaRosa's mom encouraged Abdul to create her own music in July 2021 that lite the spark to share her voice with the world. She combines the reverb-heavy swells of your favorite shoegaze artists such as The Neighborhood and Lana Del Rey. Combining an array of visual and stylistic influences, Ari has cultivated a mysterious edge to her artistic endeavors.

Photo Credit: Logan White