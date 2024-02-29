Argy Announces Tomorrowland Tour Giveaway

With his new album on the brink of release, acclaimed DJ and producer Argy has announced a once-in-a-lifetime Tomorrowland giveaway for one lucky winner.

To celebrate his upcoming album New World dropping on March 15th, Argy is offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to electronic festival Tomorrowland, along with a behind-the-scenes experience with the man himself.

Entry is simple: all fans have to do is follow @newworld and @argy on instagram, tagging two friends, by the entry deadline of March 10th. With flights and hotel also covered, this is sure to be an unforgettable experience for one lucky winner.

His first LP since 2021's The Interior Journey, Argy's next album New World ushers listeners into a land of mystical melodies and hard-hitting tech house grooves, characterised by the producer's signature chanting vocals and elaborate synth lines. The album's 14 tracks include the acclaimed singles ‘Higher Power', ‘Aria' and ‘Pantheon', ‘Tibet' and ‘Tataki', featuring collabs with the likes of ARTBAT, Goom Gum, MAGNUS, Anyma, Weekend Heroes, Son Of Son and Zafrir.

Argy just hits differently. The UK-based and Greek born artist has carved out a stellar reputation for himself in the scene with his consistently bankable releases, signing music to respected imprints such as Play It Say It, Cuttin' Headz, Rebirth, Desolat and now Afterlife. And he's not where he is today by accident: the now veteran DJ has been playing at the celebrated Panorama Bar since he was 20 years of age and has held Ibiza residencies at clubs like Amnesia, DC10, Hi Ibiza, Destino, and Pacha; while in his own country, his annual residency at Moni Mykonos is one of the most talked-about connoisseurs' hangout on the island.

Enter now for a chance to win a trip Tomorrowland with the man himself!