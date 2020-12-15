Argentinian Artist Fito Paez Receives GRAMMY Nomination

Iconic Argentinian artist Fito Paez's latest album La Conquista del Espacio has been nominated for "Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album" at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The nomination follows two wins at the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards in November-"Best Pop/Rock Album" and "Best Pop/Rock Song" for the single "La Cancion de las Bestias." Of La Conquista del Espacio, Billboard hails, "It's a grandiose title for a beautiful, lush set of songs that goes from the highly orchestrated, optimistically beautiful title track to the bluntly crass 'Nadie Es de Nadie.'"

Fito Paez is one of Latin-America's most beloved musicians. He is the mastermind behind 1992's El Amor Después del Amor; the #1 most sold rock album in the history of his native Argentina. He has been touring for the past 36 years, performing in some of the most iconic stages in Latin America and Spain. Over the past two years he has performed on legendary U.S. stages including New York City's Carnegie Hall, Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre and Miami's Fillmore.

Paez has received countless prizes and recognitions in Argentina and internationally throughout his career. His 1999 album Abre was nominated for "Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album" at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards, and he has won a total of nine Latin Grammy Awards. In 2015, Berklee College of Music in Boston awarded Paez with the "Master of Latin Music" honor, marking the first Latin American rock musician to receive the prestigious award.

Further career highlights include writing and directing two films: Vidas Privadas and De Quién Es El Portaligas, as well as authoring three books published all across Latin America: La Puta Diabla, Diario de Viaje and Los días de Kirchner. Paez also composed and acted as music director of the soundtrack for the film Camino Sinuoso, directed by Juan Pablo Kolodziej.

Photo Credit: SEBASTIAN ARPESELLA