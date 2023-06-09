Arctic Lake Reveals 'My Weakness'

The song is from How Do You Make It Look So Easy, Arctic Lake’s new seven-track EP, which will be released in the late summer.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 2 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

Arctic Lake Reveals 'My Weakness'

Emma Foster’s dulcet vocals and Paul Holliman’s glistening production capture the leap of faith it takes to bare one’s feelings on Arctic Lake’s new single, “My Weakness,” which was released today via Astralwerks. The London-based duo masterfully evokes the subtle undercurrents of thought and emotion that lurk beneath the surface of a relationship.

The song is from How Do You Make It Look So Easy, Arctic Lake’s new seven-track EP, which will be released in the late summer. The video for “My Weakness,” directed by Marc Oller (George Ezra, Jacob Banks), takes viewers racing down a neon-lit highway, which erupts into a stunning lightshow that provides the backdrop for Foster’s performance. 

“‘My Weakness’ talks about how loving someone can become both your greatest strength and greatest weakness and how there’s a quiet beauty in that, that can take your breath away,” explains Emma Foster. “It’s a love song. There’s fear of rejection interwoven in there because that feels like a very universal fear surrounding the story of human love. But ultimately it’s a song about worshipping someone and telling them whether you win or lose because they deserve to know how special they are.”

The duo’s intimate alt-pop is a study in the art of baring it all. Vulnerability has become their most potent weapon—the foundation for the poignant, provocative synth-laced landscapes heard in their debut single “Limits” and a moody, majestic string of EPs that include Closer, What You May Find, See Inside and 2022’s side by side we lie awake, which Atwood Magazine praised as a “shiver-inducing collection of stirring alt-pop ready to break our hearts and mend our souls.”

Arctic Lake has also scored hit collaborations with producers like ZHU (“Yours”), German DJ Boris Brejcha (“House Music”) and Lane 8 (“Road,” What Have You Done To Me?”).

Hailing their early 2023 single “Are You Okay?” as “soul-drenched, evoking and immersive,” Wonderland Magazine praised Arctic Lake for unleashing “more of their psychedelic style into a contemplative story of mental health and the importance of human connection…” Calling the track a “masterpiece about checking in on the ones you love...especially in a time where we are so connected to our phones and technology,” Popdust observed, “When it comes to making a heartfelt, soulful track, Arctic Lake are somewhat geniuses.”

Melodic Magazine said, “Throughout [‘Are You Okay?’], we hear about the importance of making time for others and making sure all is good, Emma Foster’s effortless vocals conveying these messages with style and sophistication. Meanwhile, Paul Holliman moves the track along with a persistent groove and indie pop sensibilities, making it an outstanding addition the duo’s repertoire.”

Photo Credit: Diana Terlemezyan



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kimberly Perry Drops Debut Solo EP Bloom Photo
Kimberly Perry Drops Debut Solo EP 'Bloom'

Produced by Jimmy Robbins, BLOOM paints the picture of an honest woman who has experienced all life's highs and lows and finally found her own voice. Perry penned the entire record herself, alongside other hit songwriters including Jimmy Robbins, Nicolle Galyon, Jesse Frasure, Sasha Sloan, Casey Brown, and Parker Welling.

2
BBG Steppaa & Sugarhill Ddot Collaborate on Spinnin Photo
BBG Steppaa & Sugarhill Ddot Collaborate on 'Spinnin'

Breakout Newark drill rapper BBG Steppaa shares his vicious new Sugarhill Ddot collab single, “Spinnin.” The Kosfinger and Ayyolucas produced song finds BBG Steppaa and Sugarhill Ddot careening across the rapid beat and trading raw tightly wound verses with one another. It comes complete with a Taegxn directed video.

3
Mineral King Releases New EP Variations Photo
Mineral King Releases New EP 'Variations'

Following the success of their latest singles 'Window Pane,' and 'In The Morningtime,' indie rock sensation Mineral King is back with their highly-anticipated EP, Variations.

4
Austin Jay To Release Self-Titled Debut EP Photo
Austin Jay To Release Self-Titled Debut EP

A rock and trap-indebted singer-songwriter with the charm and bearing of a modern pop star, Austin Jay is in many ways Los Angeles's best-kept secret. Building on the success of previous singles, 'Loving on You' and 'Things You'll Never Know,' he returns with his highly-anticipated self-titled debut EP, Austin Jay, out now across platforms.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'Doe Boy Presents Much-Anticipated New Full-Length Album 'Beezy'
Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'Evangelía Unveils High Energy New Single 'Let's Go Mia'
Buju Banton Releases New Single 'Coconut Wata (Sip)'Buju Banton Releases New Single 'Coconut Wata (Sip)'
Nicky Youre's New Single & EP 'Good Times Go'Nicky Youre's New Single & EP 'Good Times Go'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Lighting and Sound Design
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video
Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET