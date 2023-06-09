Arctic Lake Reveals 'My Weakness'

Emma Foster’s dulcet vocals and Paul Holliman’s glistening production capture the leap of faith it takes to bare one’s feelings on Arctic Lake’s new single, “My Weakness,” which was released today via Astralwerks. The London-based duo masterfully evokes the subtle undercurrents of thought and emotion that lurk beneath the surface of a relationship.

The song is from How Do You Make It Look So Easy, Arctic Lake’s new seven-track EP, which will be released in the late summer. The video for “My Weakness,” directed by Marc Oller (George Ezra, Jacob Banks), takes viewers racing down a neon-lit highway, which erupts into a stunning lightshow that provides the backdrop for Foster’s performance.

“‘My Weakness’ talks about how loving someone can become both your greatest strength and greatest weakness and how there’s a quiet beauty in that, that can take your breath away,” explains Emma Foster. “It’s a love song. There’s fear of rejection interwoven in there because that feels like a very universal fear surrounding the story of human love. But ultimately it’s a song about worshipping someone and telling them whether you win or lose because they deserve to know how special they are.”

The duo’s intimate alt-pop is a study in the art of baring it all. Vulnerability has become their most potent weapon—the foundation for the poignant, provocative synth-laced landscapes heard in their debut single “Limits” and a moody, majestic string of EPs that include Closer, What You May Find, See Inside and 2022’s side by side we lie awake, which Atwood Magazine praised as a “shiver-inducing collection of stirring alt-pop ready to break our hearts and mend our souls.”

Arctic Lake has also scored hit collaborations with producers like ZHU (“Yours”), German DJ Boris Brejcha (“House Music”) and Lane 8 (“Road,” What Have You Done To Me?”).

Hailing their early 2023 single “Are You Okay?” as “soul-drenched, evoking and immersive,” Wonderland Magazine praised Arctic Lake for unleashing “more of their psychedelic style into a contemplative story of mental health and the importance of human connection…” Calling the track a “masterpiece about checking in on the ones you love...especially in a time where we are so connected to our phones and technology,” Popdust observed, “When it comes to making a heartfelt, soulful track, Arctic Lake are somewhat geniuses.”

Melodic Magazine said, “Throughout [‘Are You Okay?’], we hear about the importance of making time for others and making sure all is good, Emma Foster’s effortless vocals conveying these messages with style and sophistication. Meanwhile, Paul Holliman moves the track along with a persistent groove and indie pop sensibilities, making it an outstanding addition the duo’s repertoire.”

Photo Credit: Diana Terlemezyan