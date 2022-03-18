Arctic Lake Release Intimate New EP 'side by side we lie awake'

English alternative pop duo Arctic Lake unveil their intimate new EP, side by side we lie awake, out today via Astralwerks. The five-track set-produced almost entirely by member Paul Holliman-includes previously released singles "Breathe," "Lonely," and "Love You Like That."

The collection finds Arctic Lake at their most liberated. The sleek, 20-second opener kicks right into "Love You Like That," a club-to-bedroom romp about infatuation at first sight. "Let me drive you mad," vocalist Emma Foster teases, her soulful voice slinking around Holliman's punchy snaps and synths. They crank up the heat even more on "Lonely": "Damn, come in closer baby," she sings, as Paul Holliman's instrumental slithers underneath.

Such uninhibited highs will inevitably come with uncomfortable lows, though, as revealed on the EP's final two tracks. "My mind's at stake, laid side by side we lie awake," Foster sings over shimmering electronics on the soul-baring "Breathe." By the poignant piano-based closer, "Hesitate," she is at her most vulnerable, her tender pleas for "help" only comforted by Holliman's plush production.

The intense intimacy Arctic Lake capture on side by side we lie awake is partly due to the recording itself. Aside from "Breathe," the entire EP was recorded by the duo at their two-bedroom flat in London. It's a refreshing change of pace for the pair after a string of notable collaborations, including their ZHU team-up "Yours"-which peaked at #16 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart-as well as "House Music" with German DJ Boris Brejcha, and "Road" with producer Lane 8.

The duo's blend of emotional songwriting and inventive production has won the attention of fans and critics since they self-released their debut single, "Limits." Since then, their following has grown to over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify. With the release of side by side we lie awake, Arctic Lake are ready to lure more listeners into their lush world.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here: