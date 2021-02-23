April N. Smith's Heartfelt Debut Album 'Enough' Now Available

East Texas native and rising country music artist, April N. Smith, whose velvety voice has been compared to Martina McBride and Patsy Cline, has released her highly anticipated debut album "Enough" on digital platforms. Smith opens her heart and bares her soul on this album with songs about heartache, reflection, recovery and resilience. "This album is my life. Real, raw, and unashamed. I hope that this album reminds others that they don't have to live by anyone else's standards but their own!", says Smith.

With Smith's insightful storytelling and soothing voice, the songs on this album give you hope and healing for the future. Produced by JB Patterson (BMI), this album provides a variety of songs listeners will enjoy including everything from smooth ballads to upbeat, honkey-tonk, two stepping songs. Distributed by Blue Heart Records, click here for full album credits.

"Born with music in her heart and a golden voice for sharing it, April N. Smith's musicianship is outmatched only by her hard work and determination to fulfill a lifelong dream. It is a true pleasure to be part of the team supporting the release of April's triumphant debut release, "Enough", Sallie A. Bengtson, President - Blue Heart Records.

Smith's home state of Texas was hit hard by a weather disaster this past week and her heart is broken seeing the pain and suffering of her fellow Texans. For a limited time, she will be donating $2 per album sale to Care Center Ministries to help feed those in need.

Smith released her latest single "One Two Step Away" in January. With its addictive chorus and engaging lyrics that tug at the heartstrings in a relatable way, this song will have you two stepping your troubles away to the sly steel guitar and fancy fiddle playing. "One Two Step Away is a great country voice, singing a great country song! Looking forward to more to come from this lady!", says Elizabeth Marquis - KRRD - Fayetteville, Arkansas. The singles "4 Shots" and "Enough" were released in 2020 to great acclaim and continue to rise in the charts.

Smith delivers a sound that has earned her a who's who in Texas Music rising in the charts and as one of the top five finalist for New Female Vocalist of the year for the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards to be held in March.

For more information on April N. Smith please visit AprilNSmithMusic.com.