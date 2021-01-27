Anya Marina Announces New Album 'Live and Alone in New York'

Singer, songwriter and renowned live performer Anya Marina is excited to announce the February 19th release of her forthcoming album Live and Alone in New York (pre-order). The album was recorded solo, live and uninterrupted over two nights at Rockwood Music Hall on the lower east side in New York City in December 2019. On this sparse and entertaining release, Marina expertly toggles between her acoustic and electric guitar and a grand piano for a moody and edited cover of Taylor Swift's "The Man."

Today Anya is pleased to share the first pre-release single, a live version of "Notice Me" from her acclaimed album Felony Flats (pre-save). "Notice Me (Live from Rockwood, NYC)" debuted today at AudioFemme along with the official video for "Pretty Vacant" from Anya's most recent studio album Queen Of The Night which is out now. The video was directed by Ryan Harrington and shot during Anya's last days in her beloved neighborhood of Chelsea. In the video, Marina is seen reminiscing on her years in the city, flashing polaroids of friends while packing up boxes and taking in the last views of a now-famous mural of Warhol, Kahlo, Haring and Basquiat staring at her from a mock- Mount Rushmore outside her kitchen window.

On a short tour of west coast wineries in the summer of 2019, Anya Marina and friend / collaborator / artist / tour mate Eric Hutchinson were talking about working together again. Eric had witnessed Anya's entertaining and captivating live show many times on the road and suggested she record a live album in New York City and let him produce. The result is a 17-track collection of songs (and their entertaining, accompanying back-stories) spanning Anya's entire catalog. (Songs include "Clean & Sober" from her debut Miss Halfway, "Move You" from her Atlantic Records release Slow and Steady Seduction: Phase II, "Notice Me" off Felony Flats, "Go To Bed and Shut Up" from Paper Plane, and-at the time of recording- as-yet-unheard songs from her latest LP Queen of the Night.)

Little did Hutchinson or Marina know that this performance would be Anya's last in the city she had called home for eight years-a worldwide pandemic was imminent. Within a few months, Anya would pack up and move from her beloved New York City apartment where she had lived for eight years and head two hours north, settling in the mid-Hudson Valley with singer / songwriter Matt Pond (of Matt Pond PA) and their dog.

Photo Credit: Leonardo Mascaro