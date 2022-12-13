Antonio Cipriano Sings Philip David Stern's 'Falling'

In a new release from Philip David Stern's label NYSO records Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill) gets us in the holiday spirit singing Philip David Stern's song 'Falling'.

Recorded in in Weehawken NJ, at Kaleidoscope sound, the song was engineered by Joe Miller, produced and mixed by Philip Stern, and mastered by Noah Mintz.

Antonio Cipriano, American born actor and singer. He was cast in Disney's new series National Treasure as one of the lead roles of "Oren" which can be streamed on Disney+. He is best known for originating the role of 'Phoenix' in the Tony and Grammy Award winning "Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway.

His regional theatre credits include American Repertory Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, York Theatre Company, Second Stage Theatre, New York Stage and Film, and Michigan Opera Theatre. He won the 2017 Sutton Foster Ovation Award for Best High School Theater Actor and was a finalist in the 2017 NHSMTA- Jimmy Awards.

He's performed in multiple concerts at Feinstein's 54 Below, including multiple solo shows. His soundtracks include the Grammy winning Alanis Morissette's, "Jagged Little Pill" OBC production. Michael Mott's, "In the Light Musical" and Phillip David Stern's, "Stone Crossed". His TV credits include CBS's "God Friended Me", Showtime's "City on a Hill" and HBO Max's "Sex Lives of College Girls".

Listen to the new release here: