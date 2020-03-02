Anti-Flag Add New Dates + Partner With Three Organizations On Spring Tour

Hot on the heels of the release of their latest album, 20/20 Vision, political punk icons Anti-Flag are set to return to the road in North America beginning March 11 in Ottawa, ON. The tour runs through May 30 in Seattle and includes the band's ANTIfest on March 28 in their hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. ANTIfest is the band's very own festival they have hosted in various locations - mainly in Europe and UK - since 2012.



In addition to the previously announced tour dates, the band today announced a stop in Phoenix, Arizona on May 15 at The Rebel Lounge. The band has also added three additional California shows. They are as follows: 5/16 Los Angeles, CA at Echoplex; 5/17 San Diego, CA at Casbah; and 5/19 Santa Ana, CA at Constellation Room.



All North American dates are below.



Once again Anti-Flag are partnering with three organizations that share the band's values and ethos. They are teaming up with Punk Rock Saves Lives, Amnesty International USA, and HeadCount on the tour.



"With every tour we do, we're searching for creative ways to inject empathy into the show," the band says about its latest initiatives. "These organizations are fantastic opportunities to share simple ideas, create tangible victories and spread empathy. The social, economic, racial, and environmental justice we all seek is within our reach. The future we wish to see contains the work we all put in now. We hope these shows serve as rallying points for people to recognize in 2020 you''re not alone, in a world where the status quo is violent, bigoted, and predicated upon fear.... to be kind is a radical notion and punk as f."



"Punk Rock Saves Lives will be promoting an important petition that looks to lower the price of insulin at the shows. The organization will also be running a canned food drive at every show," the band explains.



Anti-Flag furthers, "Amnesty International USA, as always, will be doing the real mobilization and advocacy work to demand that basic human rights be respected. Their work is tireless and their commitment to human rights is unparalleled. It is an honor to have their teams of local activists and human rights advocates out on these shows."



"HeadCount will have information on voter registration, voting rights, important dates and more," the band shares. "As we''ve seen with the 2016 presidential election, the winning of these positions of power carries real weight. We feel it is tremendously important for people to educate themselves on their local and national political policies and carry the empathy of shows and the punk rock community into the voting booth with them," the band explains. Fans can text "Voter AF" to 40649 to register to vote and sign up for election alerts.



For over two decades, Anti-Flag have been at the forefront of socially conscious punk rock, tirelessly releasing music, touring, organizing, and introducing generations of fans to progressivism through fiery protest songs. With 20/20 Vision, the Pittsburgh, PA based band prove that they have plenty of vitriol left, aiming to face the challenges of our chaotic sociopolitical times head on. The band pull no punches lyrically, immediately drawing a line in the sand against the fascistic hate mongering of the Trump administration and making it clear that 20/20 Vision is an album intended to explicitly address the here and now.



ANTI-FLAG ON TOUR:

3/11 Ottawa, ON @The 27 Club *

3/12 Montreal, QC @ L'Astral *

3/13 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

3/14 New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater (Anti-Flag Only)

3/15 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

3/17 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents *

3/18 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

3/19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

3/20 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hote*

3/22 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade @ Purgatory *

3/24 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

3/26 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

3/27 Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room *

3/28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre - ANTIfest * +

5/2 Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Fest 2020

5/3 Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar ^

5/5 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^ SOLD OUT

5/6 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme ^

5/8 St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall ^

5/10 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre ^

5/12 Dallas, TX @ Dada ^

5/13 Austin, TX @ Barracuda ^

5/14 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace ^

5/15 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge^

5/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex^

5/17 San Diego, CA @ Casbah^

5/19 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room^

5/20 Oakland, CA @ New Parish ^

5/21 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst ^

5/23 Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

5/27 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver ^ SOLD OUT

5/28 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre ^

5/29 Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall ^ SOLD OUT

5/30 Seattle, WA @The Crocodile ^

* W/ Grade 2 and Doll Skin

^ W/ Bad Cop/Bad Cop and Grumpster

+ Suicide Machines, Punchline, Swiss Army, and special guests To The Front traveling art show





