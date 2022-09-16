Anthony Quaid Seeks Revenge With New Dramatic Single 'Dead To Me'

Pop singer/songwriter Anthony Quaid recently released his edgy new single "Dead to Me." You can listen to the song HERE!

With avenging lyrics like your presence feels like poison, I feel it burning in my gut, "Dead to Me" is sure to become the next hit breakup song featured on playlists.

"I wrote Dead To Me during a time when I felt extremely heartbroken and cold inside from a rejection from a guy I really liked," Anthony explains. "Creating this song helped me process those emotions and begin the healing process, but in many ways I'm still haunted by those memories. I unleashed my rawest, most uncensored feelings through this song, so be prepared for a dark and dramatic ride!"

Anthony Quaid is poised to make a splash in the Nashville pop music scene. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native has always had music in his blood, beginning as a symphonic and jazz trumpet player and a classical vocalist before transitioning into pop singing and songwriting. He learned to play piano by ear at the age of six, and has since been writing songs inspired by modern hitmakers like Max Martin and Ryan Tedder. His production style seamlessly joins the diverse elements of hip-hop and latin rhythms, electronic instrumentation, and his signature stacks of lush vocal harmonies. Inspired by powerhouse vocalists such as Ariana Grande and Sam Smith, the baritone singer boasts a smooth, rich tone with virtuosic riffs and a falsetto that isn't to be missed.



At twenty-eight years old, Anthony already has major accomplishments under his belt, including performing at Walt Disney World Resort and the highly sought-after Durango Songwriters Expo in 2022. If that isn't impressive enough, he can also sing in Spanish, German, and Italian. Now based in Music City, he offers Nashville a unique style of pop music with authentic storytelling that will make you want to belt from the hilltops one minute before hitting the dancefloor the next. His first three singles, Secrets, Bankrupt and Melt, have already generated buzz among industry insiders, and with his newest single, Dead to Me, he is ready to give listeners their next anthem addiction.

You can follow Anthony on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.