Another Sky Releases New Video For 'Brave Face'

Another Sky have unveiled the video for their incredible new single 'Brave Face', shot in Norway and directed by Ingeborg Løvlie. The video features vocalist Catrin Vincent and intertwines the themes of femininity and nature, interspersing her performance with shots of Løvlie's native Norway and mirroring the song's mantra of "putting on your brave face" through Catrin's electrifying performance.

Watch below!

Catrin had to say on the video - "The song's core message is about transforming women's darkest moments into something that empowers them. So we worked with two amazing women, Ingeborg Løvlie (Director) and Olivia Lockwood (Choreographer) to create a video that finds power in what is traditionally seen as vulnerability. Strength has no gender".

The band recently performed it for NPR's Tiny Desk series. The track is out now via Missing Piece Records / Fiction, and is taken from their anticipated upcoming debut album, due for release later this year. The band also recently announced some live dates for April, full run of shows below.

Having confidently stepped into the spotlight with their performance of 'Chillers' on 'Later... with Jools Holland' in October 2018, Another Sky's following 12 months saw them earning praise from Paste, NPR, The FADER, and more. Their first two EPs Life Was Coming in Through the Blinds and Forget Yourself featured a plethora of unflinching, cinematic tracks, with politically charged lyrics and apt social observations.

Now 2020 will see the band release their debut album; this is just the beginning for this ferociously talented, utterly unique four-piece.





