Annie Blackman Announces New EP & Shares First Single 'Ash'

Blackman does just that on her beautiful, forthcoming EP entitled Bug, announced today and out on April 28th via Father/Daughter Records.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Annie Blackman has been writing her way into and out of heartache since adolescence. She crafts stirringly vulnerable music to bridge the gap between the head and the heart, and untangles what it means to want. Blackman does just that on her beautiful, forthcoming EP entitled Bug, announced today and out on April 28th via Father/Daughter Records.

A compulsive archivist, Blackman draws inspiration from her own diaries and the hallowed grounds of the notes app on her iPhone. With measured vocals and hypnotic production courtesy of Evan Rasch (Skullcrusher, Runner), Bug was recorded with engineer and mixer Allen Tate of San Fermin at Better Company Studios in Brooklyn, and marks the artist's studio debut.

Pre-order Bug Here.

To celebrate the announcement of Bug, Annie Blackman shares the EP's first single, "Ash." The song is a vivid take on a bad date with "one hell of an introvert," and ends with an address to an entirely different listener: "My asbestos-cut confessional/Out loud to you at last," Blackman sings, turning an admission into a confrontation, and further complicating an already fraught dynamic.

The delicate finger-picking of an acoustic guitar dances alongside a woebegone slide, vacillating between folk and pop. Listen to "Ash" and watch its music video directed by Max Kolomatsky, Blackman's friend from high school Film Club turned talented filmmaker and illustrator, and Cameron Pazol.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen



