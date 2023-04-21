Anne Wilson Celebrates the One Year Anniversary of 'My Jesus' With Deluxe Album

Capitol Christian Music Group's award-winning artist and songwriter Anne Wilson commemorates her life-changing, GRAMMY-nominated album with My Jesus (Anniversary Deluxe), featuring 26 songs that reimagine and honor the project in a new light.

The newly packaged record features an all-new live version of "My Jesus (Live From Kentucky)" with a never-before-seen live video from her hometown show at Rupp Arena in Lexington. My Jesus (Anniversary Deluxe) also premieres a brand-new track titled "Still God," penned by Wilson, Matthew West and AJ Prius, underscoring the importance of maintaining a focus on God and His glory through life's trials and tribulations.

Additionally highlighted in the collection are live versions of her biggest hits from shows in Nashville and Rock The South Festival, as well as the feature track "Living Water" from the Lionsgate film Jesus Revolution.

"The past year of my life has been more life-giving than anything I could've ever dreamed of," shares Wilson. "This record has been such a gift to my life and God has used my music in the most incredible way. So to celebrate its first anniversary, My Jesus (Anniversary Deluxe) is out now! This is for you, Jacob!"

As the biggest first week album debut by a CCMG-signed new artist in over 15 years, the "soul-touching record" (CMT) cemented Wilson's spot as one of Music Row's fastest-rising artists to watch. Catapulting to No. 1 on Billboard's Top Christian & Gospel Albums and the Top 200 Christian and Gospel charts upon release, the record-breaking debut has amassed over 540M global career streams to date.

The album's highlights include her now GOLD-certified, multi-week No. 1 single "My Jesus," the 47M+ streamed anthem "Hey Girl" and the Top 5 hit "Sunday Sermons" that charted on Billboard Christian Airplay and Mediabase's Christian Audience and Christian AC.

Called to her musical mission in the wake of tragedy, Wilson first discovered her voice while singing at her brother's funeral in 2017, which led to her debut chartbreaker "My Jesus" and served as her warm introduction to fans in early 2021.

Co-written by Wilson alongside Jeff Pardo and West, the "deeply personal breakout ballad" (Billboard) was the catalyst for her rapid rise to mainstream success - going on to make history as the first female soloist to top Billboard's Christian Airplay chart with a debut single since the chart's launch in 2003.

It went on to be named ASCAP's 2022 Christian Music Awards Song of the Year, reaching Spotify's Viral 50, the Shazam Top 200, and Rolling Stone's Top 25 Trending charts. The follow-up to her introductory track was her GRAMMY-nominated 15-song debut album, My Jesus, which was released on April 22, 2022.

Since breaking onto the scene only two years ago, Wilson's growing list of accolades includes her two wins at the 53rd annual GMA Dove Awards for New Artist Of The Year and Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song Of The Year and two wins at the K-LOVE Fan Awards for Female Artist Of The Year and Breakout Single.

Rounding out her unprecedented accomplishments was her first GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, a nomination for Favorite Inspirational Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards and a nod from the Billboard Music Awards for Top Christian Song.

Earning a spot on Pandora's 2023 Artist to Watch: Christian/Gospel list and RIAA's Class of 2022, Wilson also wrote and published her first book My Jesus: From Heartache To Hope which launched to major success before going on to make the Evangelical Christian Publishing Association's Bestseller List.

After performing over 150+ shows in 2022 and completing 39 dates on the 2023 Winter Jam Tour, Wilson will appear at CMA Fest on June 11 and plans to make more exciting touring announcements soon. For dates and more information, visit www.annewilsonofficial.com and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Watch the video here:

Listen to the deluxe album here:

Photo credit: Cameron Powell