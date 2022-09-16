Anne-Marie and Aitch Release New Track 'Psycho'

Global superstar Anne-Marie and British breakthrough rapper Aitch release their spiteful track "Psycho" on Warner Records. The video follows Anne-Marie and her squad of vengeful women as they sabotage their dates with Aitch. Watch the Samuel Douek-directed video below.

About the song, Anne-Marie explains, "This song was inspired by personal experience. I was once in a situation where the guy I was seeing was gaslighting me when I suspected he was cheating on me, which he was (total mug)! It wasn't ok and I called him out. This one's for everyone out there who's been in the same situation."

"Psycho" follows Anne-Marie's release earlier this year with NEIKED and Latto "I Just Called." Last year, she released her sophomore album Therapy - which included the hit collaborations "Our Song" with Niall Horan, "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" with Little Mix, "Don't Play" with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, and "Way Too Long" with Nathan Dawe and MoStack.

Therapy is the follow-up to her multi-platinum 2018 debut Speak Your Mind, which was the UK's biggest-selling debut release of that year and spawned two global anthems - "2002," written by Ed Sheeran, and the Marshmello collaboration "FRIENDS," which reached #2 on the U.S. Top 40 Radio Charts.

Earlier this year, Anne-Marie wrapped up the UK leg of her Dysfunctional Tour, selling out arenas across the country, and played festivals throughout Europe. Anne-Marie will tour North American later this fall - find all dates HERE.

Anne-Marie has become one of the globe's most successful pop stars since her breakthrough in 2016. She has over 6.6 billion streams to her name, a platinum debut album alongside five Top 10 UK singles and two Billboard Hot 100 hits.

She has garnered dozens of award nominations, sold out her global headline tour and supported Ed Sheeran in stadiums everywhere. In 2020, alongside charitable work and recording, Anne-Marie released her first-ever documentary titled 'How To Be Anne-Marie' exclusively with YouTube. In 2021, she released her sophomore album Therapy which includes her hit singles "Don't Play" with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, "Way Too Long" featuring Nathan Dawe and MoStack, and "Our Song" with Niall Horan.

Aitch has soared from underground rapper to chart-dominating, platinum-selling, BRIT award-nominated, and MOBO award-winning household name in just three years. Standing at the vanguard of a fresh wave of talent from Manchester, Aitch weaves introspective lyricism through his wit, humor, and confidence with each high-octane release.

The Gen-Z artist has racked up over a billion streams and over 5 million worldwide record sales to date and previously hopped on tracks with Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu, Headie One and Giggs. 2022 marked the release of his debut album, Close To Home, which peaked at #2 on the UK album chart.

Close To Home combines a mature and reflective side with the charisma he's known for. It includes previous singles; platinum-selling #2 hit "Baby" featuring Ashanti, "In Disguise" featuring Bakar, the Shaun Ryder-assisted and Stone Roses-sampling "1989" and his heartfelt collaboration with Ed Sheeran, "My G."

Recently at the 2022 Wireless festival, Jack Harlow brought out Aitch as a special guest. Although only 22-years-old he's received critical acclaim from the likes of THE GUARDIAN, GQ, NPR, HYPEBEAST, THE FACE, COMPLEX, XXL, TEEN VOGUE, VMAN, and many more outlets in his path to global stardom.

Watch the new music video here: