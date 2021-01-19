Anna Elizabeth Laube Releases 'Jardim da Estrela' Lyric Video

Folk singer-songwriter Anna Elizabeth Laube releases her new single "Jardim da Estrela" today, with a lyric video that premiered via Americana Highways. "Jardim da Estrela" is featured on Laube's upcoming collection Annamania, due this Friday, January 22. Discussing the track, Laube said, "It's a love song about healing and feeling your actual feelings and being real, and the kind of instant connections that we are sometimes lucky to make with people where it feels like we may have known them in other lifetimes."

"Jardim da Estrela" is the only previously unreleased track to be featured on the retrospective album, which includes hand-picked highlights from Laube's previous four studio records. The album was announced last month with the release of the lyric video for "All My Runnin'," a song Laube wrote after a long period of touring.

Laube wrote and recorded most of "Jardim da Estrela" during her first stint in Lisbon, Portugal. While looking back on the odyssey, she recalls, "I find a lot of magic in this town and it's almost too good to be true that there is an actual city park called 'Jardim da Estrela' (Garden of the Star)." Along with Laube's signature voice and sound, the song features accordion overtones by Chris Joyner who has formerly played with Amos Lee, Heart, and Ray Lamontagne.

In addition to "Jardim da Estrela" and "All My Runnin'," the compilation album includes "Oh My! (Oh Me Oh Me Oh My)" featuring Chuck Leavell and other songs never before released on physical such as a cover of Tom Petty's "Time To Move On" and "I'm Gone," an original recently featured in Netflix's Locke & Key.

Watch the lyric video here: