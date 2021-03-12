Anna Clendening & John K Team Up on 'Love Song'

Rising singer-songwriter Anna Clendening has teamed up with breakout pop sensation John K for a remix of "Love Song," available now via Atlantic Records. The track, co-penned by Sam Fisher, debuted last year as the standout single off Clendening's label-debut Evolve EP - a stunning body of work which Flaunt declared to have "honest, soul-baring lyrics" & "healing power for all those who listen." Now re-imagined as a duet, the duo perfectly mesh their silky vocals on "Love Song" while also delivering an intimate performance visualizer directed by Shaef.

"'Love Song' is hands down one of my favorite songs I've ever written. It has such a sweet and delicate feel talking about a deeper topic; falling in love. It can be scary at sometimes to be vulnerable, but collaborating with John K has brought such a different light to this song. His verse brings a sense of comfort and peace of mind. I am beyond grateful to have such an amazing musician, and overall human being on this collaboration. John has elevated this song to a whole new level. I couldn't imagined anyone better to join me on this record." - ANNA CLENDENING

Clendening relates through unfiltered lyrics ripped right from her notebook, robust vocals quaking with emotion, and brutal honesty. These ingredients struck a chord with listeners everywhere when the Chapel Hill-born, Los Angeles-based artist released her RIAA-certified Gold single "Boys Like You" in 2017, amassing over 100 million streams and critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Ones To Watch, Refinery29 & more. Meanwhile her debut EP, 2019's Waves, generated over 150 million streams in under six months as she joined gnash on the road and headlined her own Waves Tour. Clendening has also lent her voice to high-profile collaborations with Illenium ("Broken Ones"), Lost Kings ("Too Far Gone"), Phantoms ("Say It") and Matoma ("Let It Go") before signing to Atlantic Records in 2020.

In tandem with her honest songwriting, Clendening has proven to be a source of universal encouragement and an incredible advocate for mental health awareness. Sharing openly with fans about her own mental health journey managing anxiety - eventually diagnosed as a symptom of borderline personality disorder - she's continually channeled these challenges through the healing power of music, and her new EP is no exception. Showcasing refreshing candor, Evolve tackles these issues head on as she details the cyclical nature of her past romantic relationships. An evolution relatable to anyone who has tried their hand at love. Or being human, for that matter.

Every once in a while, you meet somebody for the first time, and it automatically feels like you've known each other forever. That's exactly what John K's music feels like. Over a soundtrack of bold, buoyant and boundless pop, he gets you to root for him.

Since making his debut in 2017, the Florida native unassumingly transformed into a platinum pop force of nature acclaimed by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Nylon and Huffington Post. His 2019 breakthrough "if we never met" picked up a RIAA Platinum certification with over 255 million streams, and country superstar Kelsea Ballerini jumped at the chance to duet on the remix. He sold out venues such as the Mercury Lounge in New York City and has twice graced the stage of NBC's The Today Show.

His 2020 debut project, love + everything else (Epic Records), invited listeners to get to know him like never before. "I'm just a normal dude," he smiles. "I love to walk my dog, have nights off with my wife and stay balanced. I really care about the people around me. I try to be a good friend. I'm always super light-hearted and genuinely in a good mood most days. I love to perform live. When you put it all together, I'm the guy you wouldn't expect, but isn't afraid to rise to the challenge. I'm the guy with confidence because of my friends and family. I'm the guy who's thankful for anybody who gives a s about my music. I'm the guy you meet and feel like you already know. I skip the niceties and go right to the friendship."

