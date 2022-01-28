Anitta Shares New Single 'Boys Don't Cry'

Kicking off 2022 bringing more heat than ever, Brazilian global pop superstar Anitta reveals an upbeat and undeniable new English-language single and music video "Boys Don't Cry" today.

Primed to pop off on dancefloors worldwide, a high energy guitar-laced beat bounces towards an instantly intoxicating chorus where she dispels a common myth, "Ya boys can't get enough when the girls don't need your love. Who says boys don't cry?" Directed by Christian Breslauer, the accompanying visual finds Anitta as empowered as ever. She has no time for games or guys-stuck-in-their-feels, and the video proves it!

Anitta capped off a banner 2021 with a show-stopping and scene-stealing performance of "Faking Love" with Saweetie, "Girl From Rio," and "Envolver" during the NBC New Year's Eve special Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. Variety recapped "Faking Love" on its "Best 'New Year's Eve Party' Moments," while Hollywood Life raved, "Anitta is out here sparkling like the damn NYE ball."

Her most recent anthem "Faking Love" [feat. Saweetie] has amassed over 30.4 million Spotify streams and 21 million-plus YouTube views on the red hot music video. Inciting critical applause, Rolling Stone dubbed it "bouncy," and Complex praised the track for its "blending of their two styles." The Line of Best Fit hailed it as a "bop." They also lit up The Late Late Show with James Corden with a sizzling performance of the track.

Anitta ignited 2021 with the global breakout "Girl From Rio." To date, it has tallied 100 million total streams with 35 million YouTube views on the music video. It notched her career-first debut on the Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart. In its wake, Variety spoke to her in-depth and predicted, "all signs are pointing toward it being her English-language breakthrough."

Anitta performed "Girl From Rio" on NBC's Today Show and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!. She also took the stage at the first-ever televised special of the Latin GRAMMY® Celebra: Ellas Y Su Música on Univision. "Girl From Rio" incited widespread acclaim, Billboard proclaimed, "Anitta understands how to wrap a classic melody around her finger but inject enough attitude into the track to make it her own," and Rolling Stone wrote, "The track finds Anitta putting her own spin on the Brazilian bossa nova classic." And V Magazine predicted, "Anitta's influence and fanbase already reaches far and wide, and her newest release should serve to give it a big boost."

Anitta is currently putting the finishing touches on her debut album for Warner Records with her management S10Entertainment.

Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Anitta has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music. As the biggest ever global female popstar to come from Brazil, she has amassed 55 million Instagram followers and over 15 million YouTube subscribers garnering more than 5.6 billion views. Anitta has been named among the world's 15th most influential musicians on social media by Billboard.

In July 2013, she released her self-titled first album, Anitta, which consisted of 14 new tracks, most of which were written by her. Anitta's second album, Ritmo Perfeito, was released in July 2014, followed by her third album, Bang, in 2016. The album contained 15 original tracks and the music video for the album's title song, "Bang," has garnered over 412 million views since its release. Her latest album, Kisses, was released in April 2019 and marks Anitta's first trilingual album with songs in Spanish, Portuguese, and English. Kisses was nominated for "Best Urban Album'' at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY® Awards.

This year she also won "Best Female Artist" at the Latin AMAs. Since 2014, Anitta has been named "Best Brazilian Act" at the MTV Europe Music Awards for five consecutive years. She was a highlight of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games' Opening Ceremony, where she performed alongside Brazilian singer/songwriters Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso. Anitta has graced the covers of countless magazines including Vogue Brazil, Marie Claire Brazil, GQ Mexico, and GQ Brazil. Anitta has worked with the likes of Madonna, Major Lazer, J Balvin, Diplo, Ozuna, and Maluma among others.

Most recently, Anitta released her hit "Girl From Rio", which was her first single to hit Top 40 radio in the US. Anitta also released a remix for the track featuring DaBaby. Before that she released "Tócame" feat. Arcangel & De La Ghetto, "Fuego" with DJ Snake and Sean Paul, "Loco" and "Me Gusta" featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers which popped off as one of her biggest smashes yet with 223 million-plus streams. Newly signed to Warner Records, Anitta is currently in the studio recording her fifth album, which will be in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.