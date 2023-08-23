Anita Baker to Present Her One-Night-Only Show in Birmingham, Alabama

The Black Promoters Collective is thrilled to announce an extraordinary musical evening featuring the iconic GRAMMY ™ Award-winning and platinum-selling artist Anita Baker, set to grace the stage at the Legacy Arena at 1898 9th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203 on October 28, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.

Before general market sales begin, the Promoter/Venue and Local presales start on Thursday, August 24 from 10 AM to 11:59 PM local time via the code BPC. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, August 25 at 10 AM local time. Fans can access tickets here.

Renowned for her soulful voice and timeless hits, Anita Baker's upcoming performance celebrates her remarkable career and enduring impact on the music industry. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable evening filled with her signature songs and a mesmerizing live experience.

Anita Baker's distinctive voice and genre-defining hits have earned her a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts across generations. From "Sweet Love" to "Giving You the Best That I Got," her music has left an indelible mark on R&B and soul.