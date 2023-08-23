Anita Baker to Present Her One-Night-Only Show in Birmingham, Alabama

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, August 25 at 10 AM local time.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Anita Baker to Present Her One-Night-Only Show in Birmingham, Alabama

The Black Promoters Collective is thrilled to announce an extraordinary musical evening featuring the iconic GRAMMY ™ Award-winning and platinum-selling artist Anita Baker, set to grace the stage at the Legacy Arena at 1898 9th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203 on October 28, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. 

Before general market sales begin, the Promoter/Venue and Local presales start on Thursday, August 24 from 10 AM to 11:59 PM local time via the code BPC. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, August 25 at 10 AM local time. Fans can access tickets here.

Renowned for her soulful voice and timeless hits, Anita Baker's upcoming performance celebrates her remarkable career and enduring impact on the music industry. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable evening filled with her signature songs and a mesmerizing live experience.

Anita Baker's distinctive voice and genre-defining hits have earned her a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts across generations. From "Sweet Love" to "Giving You the Best That I Got," her music has left an indelible mark on R&B and soul. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Anjimile Shares Animal Video & Announces US Tour Dates Photo
Video: Anjimile Shares 'Animal' Video & Announces US Tour Dates

Like the rest of The King, every sound heard on “Animal” comes from two instruments: an acoustic guitar and Anjimile’s own voice. Throughout, Anjimile’s feelings of rage and frustration are tinged with sardonicism, and the song is accompanied by an equally potent video directed by Robby Operman.

2
PLEASURE PILL Share New Single Wonder How Photo
PLEASURE PILL Share New Single 'Wonder How'

San Diego-based quintet Pleasure Pill have shared their new Jonathan Rado produced single, “Wonder How.” An anthemic pop-rock song that gives way to psych freakout, it’s bombastic and dizzying, in contrast to last month’s “Not Giving Up,” which showcased the rising bands open-hearted classicist streak and love for 90s British bands.

3
The Black Legacy Project Releases Rise Up From Debut Album Photo
The Black Legacy Project Releases 'Rise Up' From Debut Album

The Black Legacy Project launched in September 2021, partnering with communities nationwide to promote transformative dialogue crossing racial and political divides. The first areas to participate were The Berkshires/Western Massachusetts, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Denver, The Mississippi Delta, the Arkansas Ozarks and Boise.

4
SOCCER MOMMY Shares Taylor Swift Cover From Karaoke Night EP Photo
SOCCER MOMMY Shares Taylor Swift Cover From 'Karaoke Night' EP

Soccer Mommy – Nashville-based artist Sophie Allison – recently shared her version of Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up The Sun' and now reveals that the cover is part of an EP entitled Karaoke Night. It will feature covers of songs by Crow, Taylor Swift, R.E.M., Pavement, and Slowdive. Hear Allison’s take on Taylor Swift’s “I’m Only Me When I’m With You.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HEREMichelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HERE
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEOVideo: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New SeasonJACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New Season

Videos

Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL