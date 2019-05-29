Andy Shauf's Foxwarren Reveals New Video For LOST ON YOU

Subtle and thoughtful, Foxwarren - the four person band comprised of Toronto solo artist Andy Shauf and his hometown friends, who released their self-titled debut album last year - draws parallels to Shauf's solo work while leaning on collaboration and looseness rather than Shauf's meticulous arrangements. The new music video for Foxwarren's "Lost on You" also makes a strong case for following your gut instincts. Canadian filmmakers Mark Klassen and Hope Little were about to depart on a road trip across Nevada's Death Valley to the Pacific Coast of California and at the last minute decided to bring their lighting design equipment with them, to experiment with along the trip's route. Along the way they stopped when the conditions were just right to film and from this footage the "Lost on You" video was born; watch it here:





The juxtaposition between technology and the desolate desert, combined with dreamlike colors on the LED tubes strategically placed to showcase the shadows and textures of the natural landscapes lead to the perfect backdrop for "Lost on You", an eerie and lonely song. Where Shauf leaves space for orchestration in his solo music, Foxwarren take time to ruminate on passages and themes. Propped up by warm driving rhythms and a familiar voice, and coloured with soft electronics and coarse guitars, their record ultimately hinges on sincerity. It captures the feeling of friends pushing each other, of a band looking inward for inspiration instead of outward for influence.



This group of siblings and childhood friends originally formed more than a decade ago. Growing up in scattered small towns across the Canadian prairies, Andy Shauf (guitars/keys/vocals), Dallas Bryson (guitar/vocals), and brothers Darryl Kissick (bass) and Avery Kissick (drums & percussion) eventually found themselves in Regina, Saskatchewan. The initial sessions for their self-titled debut began in the Kissicks' parents' farmhouse while they were away on vacation. Upon their return, Foxwarren were forced to relocate and recording resumed back in Regina in a rented house where the members lived as roommates. The band's name comes from the Kissick brothers' family home in Foxwarren, Manitoba.

Foxwarren initially bonded over Pedro the Lion and drew influence from The Band and Paul Simon. Now a decade in to the project, Shauf reflects on their debut release: "So much time and effort went into making this album; it's something I think we're all really proud of ... Making the album was such an enjoyable time - the collaboration and frustration of it all. All of us trying to make something better than we previously had. We've been a band for 10 years or so and never properly released an album, so this is special for the four of us."

This week, Foxwarren embarked on their first-ever tour and will perform extensively this summer in Europe, Canada and the U.S., including appearances at Wilco's Solid Sound Festival in late June and the Greenman Festival in the UK. All upcoming dates are listed below.





TOUR DATES

May 29 - Regina, SK // The Exchange

May 30 - Saskatoon, SK // Broadway Theatre*

May 31 - Edmonton, AB // The Starlite Room*

June 1 - Calgary, AB // Commonwealth Bar & Stage*

June 4 - Vancouver, BC // Biltmore Cabaret*

June 5 - Seattle, WA // Crocodile Room*

June 6 - Portland, OR // Doug Fir Lounge*

June 8 - Sonoma, CA // Huichica Festival

June 9 - San Francisco, CA // The Chapel*

June 11 - Los Angeles, CA // Teragram Ballroom*

June 16 - Augoulème, FR // La Nef

June 17 - Ghent, BE // Dok

June 18 - Utrecht, NL // TivoliVredenburg

June 19 - Lille, FR // Aeronef

June 20 - Paris, FR // La Maroquinerie

June 21 - Amiens, FR // Minuit Avant La Nuit

June 24 - Baltimore, MD // Metro Gallery*

June 25 - Philadelphia, PA // Johnny Brenda's*

June 26 - New York, NY // Bowery Ballroom*

June 27 - Boston, MA // Great Scott*

June 28 - Portsmouth, NH // 3S Artspace*

June 29 - North Adams, MA // Solid Sound Festival

July 2 - Detroit, MI // El Club*

July 3 - Spring Green, WI // sty Barn*

July 4 - Maquoketa, IA // Codfish Hollow*

July 5 - Minneapolis, MN // 7th Street Entry*

July 6 - Chicago, IL // Empty Bottle*

July 7 - Chicago, IL // West Fest

July 10 - Montreal, QC // La Sala Rossa*

July 11 - Toronto, ON // Lee's Palace*

July 12 - Toronto, ON // Lee's Palace*

July 14 - Guelph, ON // Hillside Festival

July 25 - Salt Lake City, UT // Gallivan Center

July 27 - Squamish, BC // Constellation Festival

August 14 - Luxembourg, LU - Rotondes

Aug 16 - St. Malo, FR // La Route Du Rock

Aug 18 - Brecon Beacons, UK // Greenman Festival

Aug 21 - Hamburg, DE // Molotow

Aug 22 - Erfurt, DE // Franz Mehlhose

Aug 23 - Munich, DE // Hauskonzerte Series

Aug 24 - Storkow, DE // Alínæ Lumr



*w/ Hannah Cohen

Photo Credit: Chris Graham





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You