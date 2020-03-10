Andy Irvine And Paul Brady to Appear at Perth Concert Hall

Folk legends Andy Irvine and Paul Brady have chosen Perth Concert Hall as the only venue outside their native Ireland to perform live this spring.

They will be joined by Bothy Band's Dónal Lunny and Kevin Burke for a celebration of their landmark eponymous album in Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 21 March. Originally released in 1977, following the breakup of Planxty, the album features iconic tracks fuelled by Irvine and Brady's powerful musical chemistry. As well as songs and tunes from the album, the show will include highlights from Irvine and Brady's solo careers and one or two Planxty classics.

It's the first time in Perth for the pair, and if social media reaction is anything to go by, the audience is likely to include a veritable who's who from the Scottish folk scene including singer/songwriters Karine Polwart and Aidan O'Rourke:

Karine Polwart said, "Paul and Andy had long since stopped playing together when I got into folk music twenty five years ago so I can't tell you how excited I am to see this show. The first proper demo I ever recorded back in 1998, with the band Malinky, included a version of Martinmas Time, as learned from that album. Mary and the Soldier would be one of the songs I played regularly at sessions. And Bonny Woodhall and Arthur McBride are just amongst the finest renderings of folk songs you'll ever hear. It's an absolute gem of an album."

Aidan O'Rourke said, "It's an album that's been with me for 30 years and I've never once tired of it. The buoyant singing. The timely selected songs and tunes. The effortless intricacy of the arrangements. The beautiful combinations of instruments and the sonic exploration that went on between them all. Everyone is at the top of their game and Dónal Lunny is at the peak of his powers: post-Planxty and ready to ride the next wave. I think this take on modern traditional music is the best example there ever has been. And possibly ever will be."

Andy Irvine said, "I've played in Perth, Australia and in Perth, Ontario but I don't think I've ever played in Perth, Scotland before. We always get a warm reception from our Scottish audiences so we're really looking forward to it!"

For tickets and info for Andy Irvine and Paul Brady in Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 21 March visit www.horsecross.co.uk or call Horsecross Arts Box Office on 01738 621031.





