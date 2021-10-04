Andy Grammer Announces THE ART OF JOY 2022 Tour

Acclaimed multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer, who is known for engaging, energizing and empowering audiences across the world with his chart-topping radio hits, has today announced his forthcoming The Art of Joy Tour.

The 17-date run will kick off at Resorts World in Monticello, NY on Friday, February 4, 2022 with stops in Cleveland, Boston, New York, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco and more before wrapping on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Uptown Theatre in Napa, CA.

The announcement comes on the heels of Andy's new single "Damn It Feels Good To Be Me," which he wrote about boldly owning your individuality. It leans into irreverent and rhythmic pop energy that will leave anyone feeling great after one listen.

The song has been one of the most added tracks at Adult Pop radio the past two weeks, just charted and has 60 percent of the stations at the format already spinning the song. Coast to coast major market support includes KBIG/LA, K101/San Francisco, KDMX/Dallas, WWBX/Boston and WDVD/Detroit. The official music video was recently released and features Andy celebrating the uniqueness of people at a wild karaoke dance party.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 8 at 12 PM local time. There will be several pre-sales including a VIP pre-sale on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 AM local time, a Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday, October 6 at 10 AM local time and an artist pre-sale on Thursday, October 7 at 10 AM local time. Tickets can be purchased at AndyGrammer.com.

THE ART OF JOY Tour Dates

Fri, Feb 4 - Monticello, NY - Resorts World

Sat, Feb 5 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine @ del Lago Resort

Mon, Feb 7 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Wed, Feb 9 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater

Fri, Feb 11 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Sat, Feb 12 - Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino

Mon, Feb 14 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Tues, Feb 15 - Albany, NY - The Egg Center for the Performing Arts

Thurs, Feb 17 - Chicago, IL - Park West

Sat, Feb 19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Tues, Feb 22 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Wed, Feb 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Rockwell

Fri, Feb 25 - Pala, CA - Pala Casino Spa Resort

Sat, Feb 26 - Henderson, NV - Green Valley Ranch

Mon, Feb 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Wed, March 2 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Thurs, March 3 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre