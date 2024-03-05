Andres Cepeda Coming Back To Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned Colombian producer, singer and composer Andrés Cepeda will bring his unique brand of Latin pop and rock, mixed with a dose of bolero to the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 8:00PM.

Tickets are $55, $75, $95, $160 and $300 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at CarnegieCharge 212.247.7800, www.carnegiehall.org or Carnegie Hall Box Office @ West 57th & 7th Avenue starting on Friday, October 13 at 11:00AM.

Born in Bogota, Colombia, Andres Cepeda is a producer, singer and songwriter with a unique career that has allowed him to tour the world and be on the cover of multiple magazines and newspapers. He has been a coach on talent shows, including 9 seasons of La Voz in his hometown of Bogota and he has reached the top of radio charts and playlists on major music platforms with countless singles.

Cepeda has performed on live shows and studio recordings with Latin superstars such as Juan Luis Guerra, Jessi & Joy, Cali & El Dandee, Morat, Joss Favela, Leo Dan, Fonseca, Ricardo Montaner, Kany García, Tommy Torres, among many others. He has received thirteen nominations and has won three Latin Grammy Awards, has received multiple diamond, platinum and gold records and has shared unparalleled experiences with his fans.

"Unlike ‘La Ruta Púrpura,' which was based on the acoustic sounds of the grand piano, double bass and horns, this new ‘Tengo Ganas Tour' dives into the opposite pole of my career,” said Cepeda. “This tour is Pop, it's Rock, it's electric guitars, synths and drums."

About Metropolitan Entertainment

Metropolitan Entertainment is a preeminent producer of world class live entertainment. One of the most respected independent concert promoters in the U.S., Metropolitan Entertainment has been presenting a wide range of concerts and events across New York, New Jersey and beyond since 1971.