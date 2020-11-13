Andrekza Releases Empowering New Single 'Ya Fue'

Listen to the new single below!

After releasing her whimsical debut single "TÉ," ANDREKZA, the first lady of Steve Aoki's Latin Imprint Dim Mak En Fuego, returns with an empowering new single "Ya Fue." Showcasing a more edgy side of her, in "Ya Fue" we hear ANDREKZA crooning about giving your emotions free range without thinking about the consequences. The track was written alongside Mimi Rose and produced by Grammy nominated producer and DJ Stylo Live, known for his work with artists such as Los Rakas, Maffio, Amara La Negra and Apache.

"'Ya Fue' was the last song I added to my album and recently finished writing. I had been longing to feel this story but thought about what we're accustomed to or what we believe society says is 'correct.' If we mistakenly fall in love, then do we deserve the same karma as Adam and Eve? We think too much and stop feeling and flowing with our emotions - this is what I realized, which led to the melodies of this story. If you 'messed up,' IT ALREADY HAPPENED (Ya Fue)! IF YOU BELIEVE YOU'LL BE CRITICIZED, it's done (Ya Fue)! For me, life is about empowering our emotions and allowing ourselves to feel and live by them," explains ANDREKZA about the song.

The visuals for "Ya Fue" were directed by ANDREKZA alongside cinematographer Oliver Lanzenberg (J.Lo, Gabriel Garzón-Montano) via her production company Lotus Visual Arts. The bubbly visuals are a continuation of the story told with debut single "TÉ" and show ANDREKZA grappling with the aftermath of having feelings for someone.

Her work as a creative director has kept her busy as most recently she directed the stunning video for French-Colombian genre bending artist and musician, Gabriel Garzón-Montano's hit single "Muñeca." Since releasing "TÉ," which was added to major playlists across all digital streaming platforms, the songstress has been covered by prominent media outlets including Grammy.com, Billboard, Noisey, Univision, Telemundo, La Música, People en Español, and mitú, amongst many others. Stay tuned for more news on ANDREKZA coming soon!

