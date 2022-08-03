Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrea and Veronica Bocelli Receive Adelia Award

Andrea and Veronica Bocelli Receive Adelia Award

The Adelia award, named after Adelia Maria McAlpin Pyle, was one of Padre Pio's closest friends.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 3, 2022  

Andrea and Veronica Bocelli were presented the Saint Pio Foundation Adelia Award during a gala hosted at the Bocelli home in Forte dei Marmi, Italy.

"Andrea and Veronica Bocelli are presented this award for their extensive work through the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and many activities supporting the most vulnerable in our society. Undoubtedly, they are an inspiration for all of us," noted Luciano Lamonarca, CEO, Saint Pio Foundation.

With more than 500 people present at the gala, the couple shared how important and inspiring Padre Pio is in their lives and how his life has often been an inspiring model for the work of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, more information here.

The world-famous tenor recounted how, on the night before his father passed away, he was in the Sanctuary of Padre Pio in San Giovanni Rotondo, located on the Gargano Promontory in Italy. He was praying at the saint's tomb for the soul of his father.

He related that from that day, his devotion to Saint Pio has been a constant presence in his daily life.

The Saint Pio Foundation presents this award each year to couples or individuals whose selfless and outstanding contributions serve as extraordinary examples of providing relief from suffering to those in need.

The Adelia award, named after Adelia Maria McAlpin Pyle, was one of Padre Pio's closest friends. Adelia, known as "Mary," converted to Catholicism and used her wealth to build a new church, monastery and seminary in Pietrelcina, Italy.

Other award recipients have included: Joe Mantegna (2015); Gary Sinise (2016); actors and singers Franc D'Ambrosio and Robert Davi (2017 and 2019); Grammy award singer Jose Feliciano (2021); Hon. Jim Nicholson, former Secretary of the Veterans Affairs and former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See (2016); former US Senator Rick Santorum, two-time candidate for the Republican presidential nomination and CNN Commentator (2017).

Saint Pio Foundation is a non-profit, US based 501c3 charitable organization that promotes knowledge and devotion to Saint Pio of Pietrelcina. Known as Padre Pio, he is one of the most venerated contemporary saints of the Roman Catholic Church.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Grammy Nom Songwriter Dru 'Falconry' DeCaro Signs WW Pub Deal With Position Music
August 2, 2022

Dru “Falconry” DeCaro is known for his signature electric guitar style and his snowballing number of credits with the likes of Dua Lipa, Khalid, Machine Gun Kelly, Pop Smoke, Miguel (with whom he worked as collaborator and music director for 8 years), Iann Dior, Christian French, One OK Rock and others to a worldwide publishing deal.
MAYOR OF KINGSTON Season One to Arrive on Blu-ray & DVD
August 2, 2022

Season one features an all-star cast, including Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner, Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest, Emmy Award® winner Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha’rez Lass and Aidan Gillen.
Alter Bridge Release Debut Single 'Silver Tongue' From Upcoming Album 'Pawns & Kings'
August 2, 2022

On the heels of their recently-announced seventh studio album Pawns & Kings, acclaimed rockers Alter Bridge have released the debut single – the metal-leaning track “Silver Tongue.” Known for the signature dual-guitar attack that is backed by a driving rhythm section, “Silver Tongue” is one of the harder songs in the band’s recent catalog.
Keiji Haino & SUMAC Announce New Collaborative Album 'Into This Juvenile Apocalypse Our Golden Blood to Pour Let Us Never'
August 2, 2022

Japanese free music provocateur Keiji Haino and expressionist metal trio SUMAC have announced their new collaborative album Into This Juvenile Apocalypse Our Golden Blood to Pour Let Us Never. SUMAC will be touring throughout the US this summer with labelmates BIG|BRAVE, as well as in Europe this fall. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
DJ Khaled Shares 'God Did' Album Release Date
August 2, 2022

Gearing up to make another massive statement, global mega-star DJ Khaled will unveil one of the biggest hip-hop releases of 2022 and his thirteenth full-length studio album, GOD DID. The album also includes collaborations with Drake, including the triple-platinum “POPSTAR,” “I’m On One” [feat. Drake, Rick Ross, & Lil Wayne], and more.