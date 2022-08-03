Andrea and Veronica Bocelli Receive Adelia Award

Andrea and Veronica Bocelli were presented the Saint Pio Foundation Adelia Award during a gala hosted at the Bocelli home in Forte dei Marmi, Italy.

"Andrea and Veronica Bocelli are presented this award for their extensive work through the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and many activities supporting the most vulnerable in our society. Undoubtedly, they are an inspiration for all of us," noted Luciano Lamonarca, CEO, Saint Pio Foundation.

With more than 500 people present at the gala, the couple shared how important and inspiring Padre Pio is in their lives and how his life has often been an inspiring model for the work of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, more information here.

The world-famous tenor recounted how, on the night before his father passed away, he was in the Sanctuary of Padre Pio in San Giovanni Rotondo, located on the Gargano Promontory in Italy. He was praying at the saint's tomb for the soul of his father.

He related that from that day, his devotion to Saint Pio has been a constant presence in his daily life.

The Saint Pio Foundation presents this award each year to couples or individuals whose selfless and outstanding contributions serve as extraordinary examples of providing relief from suffering to those in need.

The Adelia award, named after Adelia Maria McAlpin Pyle, was one of Padre Pio's closest friends. Adelia, known as "Mary," converted to Catholicism and used her wealth to build a new church, monastery and seminary in Pietrelcina, Italy.

Other award recipients have included: Joe Mantegna (2015); Gary Sinise (2016); actors and singers Franc D'Ambrosio and Robert Davi (2017 and 2019); Grammy award singer Jose Feliciano (2021); Hon. Jim Nicholson, former Secretary of the Veterans Affairs and former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See (2016); former US Senator Rick Santorum, two-time candidate for the Republican presidential nomination and CNN Commentator (2017).

Saint Pio Foundation is a non-profit, US based 501c3 charitable organization that promotes knowledge and devotion to Saint Pio of Pietrelcina. Known as Padre Pio, he is one of the most venerated contemporary saints of the Roman Catholic Church.