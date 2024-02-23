Andrea Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli Release 'Dare To Be'

Iconic Tenor Andrea Bocelli and his daughter, rising star, Virginia Bocelli have released the duet “Dare To Be” (From The Motion Picture Cabrini), an original song written for the end credits of the upcoming Angel Studios film Cabrini.

“Dare To Be” is available through Decca Records, ahead of the film’s release on March 8, International Women’s Day. The film also features Virginia Bocelli’s remarkable acting debut.

“Dare To Be captures the spirit of Francesca Cabrini, who spent her life bringing light and hope to those who were living on the margins,” shares Ryan Svendsen, Head of Music for Angel Studios. “She Dared To Be, and then, with incredible faith and tenacity, turned her dream of an Empire of Hope into reality. We are honored to have the musicality of Andrea Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli whose stunning vocals in this beautifully crafted duet amplify the embodiment of Cabrini’s essence within this incredible film.”

Watch the official music video for “Dare To Be” (From The Motion Picture Cabrini) HERE:

“Dare To Be” (From The Motion Picture Cabrini) was written by Andrea Bocelli, Gene Back, Giovanni Caccomo, and Courtney Rodriguez.

Cabrini is based on one woman’s fight for the equality, health, and happiness of disenfranchised immigrants. Cabrini was directed by Alejandro Monteverde (Sound Of Freedom), and stars Cristiana Dell’Anna (Gomorrah), John Lithgow (Third Rock From the Sun, Footloose), David Morse (The Green Mile, St. Elsewhere), Giancarlo Gianni (Quantum Of Solace), Frederico Castelluccio (The Sopranos), and also features Virginia Bocelli in her film debut.

The film has already achieved critical acclaim, boasting a 100% Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score. Cabrini will release internationally on March 8, International Women’s Day, in regions including (but not limited to) Australia, New Zealand, Hungary, France, Croatia, South Africa, and Taiwan. The UK will host a sneak peek on March 8 as well, with the official film launch on March 15. Mexico, Brazil and other LATAM markets will debut on March 21 and 22. New countries and regions are being added daily.

About Andrea Bocelli:

Recognized around the world as an icon of the greatest Italian vocal tradition, Andrea Bocelli has broken every record in the industry.

Throughout his career, he has received 6 Grammy Award nominations and 6 Latin Grammy Award nominations. His countless acknowledgments include a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he was honored with in 2010. He has performed for four Presidents of the United States of America, three Popes, the British Royal Family, many Prime Ministers and also at the ceremonies of the Olympic Games, the Universal Expo in Shanghai in 2010, at the Universal Expo in Milan in 2015 (together with the Orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala) and at the inauguration of Expo Dubai on September 30, 2021, where he achieved yet another personal success that was broadcast worldwide.

In 2011, he founded the Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF) with the aim of enhancing the relationships he has established around the world, where he is widely considered a musical and inspirational force.

The Bocelli Family released last year ‘A Family Christmas (Deluxe Edition)’, accompanied by a filmed performance of Andrea and Virginia on the touching single ‘Let It Snow’.