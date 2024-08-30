Andra Day Covers Classic Hymn 'I Know Who Holds Tomorrow' for THE DELIVERANCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world-renowned, multi-talented Andra Day continues to showcase her boundless artistry with the release of her soulful cover of the classic hymn “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow.” This release coincides with her powerful performance in the highly anticipated Netflix film, The Deliverance, directed by the visionary two-time Academy® Award nominee Lee Daniels. The film is now captivating audiences in select theaters and streaming worldwide on Netflix.

In The Deliverance, Day not only mesmerizes as the character of Ebony but also lends her evocative voice to the film’s opening and closing moments, underscoring the emotional gravity of the story with “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow.” Originally penned by Ira Stanphill in 1950, Andra’s rendition is a masterclass in reverence and renewal. Her interpretation weaves together timeless faith and contemporary soul, offering listeners a deeply moving experience. Accompanied by delicate piano chords, Andra’s voice soars with a raw yet graceful power as she delivers the poignant line, “I don’t know about tomorrow. I just live from day to day.” It’s a performance that is both heart-stirring and uplifting, resonating with anyone who listens.

Andra’s connection with The Deliverance marks another extraordinary collaboration with Lee Daniels, following her acclaimed portrayal of Billie Holiday in the 2021 biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday. This role earned her an Academy® Award nomination for “Best Actress,” along with a Golden Globe® win and a GRAMMY® for the film’s soundtrack. Once again, Andra and Daniels have created a cinematic and musical experience that is both timeless and timely.

Tonight, don’t miss the chance to witness Andra live as she takes the stage at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, CA. This performance is set to be a highlight of the festival, featuring new music alongside her chart-topping hits. And for those in Los Angeles, mark your calendars—Andra will headline the El Rey Theatre on September 19. Tickets are selling fast, but you can still grab yours HERE.

Earlier this year, Andra released her critically acclaimed album CASSANDRA (cherith), a project that redefines modern R&B with its deep emotional resonance and masterful artistry. Written and produced by Andra, the album has been hailed as a “modern R&B masterpiece” by Variety, who praised its seamless blend of hip-hop, R&B, and jazz influences. It’s a bold evolution from her debut, showcasing her as one of the most compelling artists of our time. Listen to CASSANDRA (cherith) HERE.

ABOUT ANDRA DAY:

GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter, activist, and acclaimed actress Andra Day has been bearing her heart on the world’s stage for years. She was initially best known for her 2016 GRAMMY®- nominated behemoth, “Rise Up,” which amassed over 1 billion streams and an RIAA triple-platinum certification. And she’s performed alongside everyone from Stevie Wonder and the Obamas to Nick Jonas and Alicia Keys. In 2021, her feature-acting debut in the Lee Daniels-directed biopic (in which she starred as Holiday herself) earned her a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama and a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars. She also won a Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Visual Media and a BET Award for Best Actress. Since the film, she hasn’t slowed down, making appearances at The Golden Globes, The View, The Tonight Show, and The Daily Show, among others. What’s more, Andra continues to support causes close to her heart, and has worked with GiveDirectly, Public Counsel, and the Biden/Harris administration to name a few. Her album, CASSANDRA (cherith) is a soulful and timeless body of work that captures the artist’s essence and inimitable vocals.

Comments