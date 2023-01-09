Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Amsterdam Indie Dance Trio Mike Rogers Release 'Get High'

Mike Rogers releases their debut album in the autumn of 2023.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Amsterdam trio Mike Rogers have released heir latest single "Get High" speaks of a psychedelic experience. The band shares, "Mister tambourine man (a dealer) is speaking. He is convincing someone to trust him to take the drugs and experience how it will all unfold. It will be an adventure worthwhile."

Mike Mago, TWR72 and the lead singer of Kita Menari have joined forces to craft something which is unlike anything you've heard before.

"The strongest opinions are always in the news and social media. They shout the loudest. But we believe that being uncertain of things has something to stand for too."

During Dutch most famous underground electro parties called Rauw and Dum Dum early 2000, Roger and Mike met when they both performed there as a DJ. It was a raw and energetic scene where Mike and Roger both played a mixture of Electro, French House, Fidget and Techno. After those years passed they both started to develop their own sound resulting in playing in different scenes (Mike in the house scene and Roger in the Techno scene).

They kept in contact and updated each other from time to time with their productions. After a while they noticed they both had a similar dream; to start a live act inspired by the acts they grew up with going to festivals like Lowlands (like Mike Snow, Foals, Editors, Van She, Goose etc)

As Mike and Roger were both producers, it took some releases to find out they needed a singer to develop a signature sound. They found one in Micha, frontman of the band Kita Menari, who coincidentally was looking for something new as well. With releases on Kitsune and experience in the live scene. Micha was on par to become a big voice in the indie world. When the 3 started making music however, their creativity reached a higher level.

Their debut album combines analog with digital. Retro with the modern. As they explore the roots of their inspiration as music fans and combine that with their music writing and production skills they have developed over the years.

During the writing process, most of the band members shoot over short ideas to each other which another band member then picks up and develops. The ideas get passed along or blown off till there is an album. During this process they agreed that it felt like a second nature to be bold and make big musical gestures without the sensationalism.

This approach is not only found in the music but also in the message of the record. Why do people always have to choose between black and white? You don't have to choose between extremes. You can be modest in your opinions but still Live Out Loud!

This is what Mike Rogers is sharing with you. Go out there and live in the moment. You don't always have to choose sides. The music represents this throughout. All styles from opposite sides are mixed to create a perfect balance in the middle or leave the listener with an ambiguous feeling.

Roger: 'We encourage to ask questions out loud. To share your uncertainties out loud. To say, I don't know, yet I care. To forgive out loud. To live out loud.'

Mike Rogers releases their debut album in the autumn of 2023.



