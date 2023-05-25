American Trappist Shares Single 'Temple Song'

The track is from their upcoming fourth full-length album, Poison Reverse, which will be released on June 9th, 2023.

he Philadelphia-based band American Trappist shares “Temple Song,” the third single to be shared from their upcoming fourth full-length album, Poison Reverse, which will be released on June 9th, 2023.

American Trappist’s bandleader Joe Michellini has shared this statement upon the release of “Temple Song:” 

"I’ve stopped trying to justify it to myself or figure out why but I’ve always struggled with depression, on and off of medication, in and out of therapy, in relative safety and at risk of compromising my body.

Even now this feels like a lot to share, but is it? Aren’t so many of you also struggling? I see you because I see myself when I am low, and acting against myself. 

I also see you when you are high and full of belief in yourself, and full of life and radiant and choosing life.

And I see you in between, trying to find your way to the surface again and again and again and again. 

I love you.

Sometimes my body means so much and it is terrifying. Sometimes my body means so much and it is liberating. Sometimes my body means so little and it is liberating. 

The words lucky and blessed are so loaded that I have trouble pulling any meaning from them, but I will say by some cosmic arrangement beyond my understanding, from time to time, I have been guided to a little light, and in the best of times have possessed that light and protected that light. 

Let me share that with you now: a weird, little candle that won’t burn forever, but maybe enough to serve as a reminder until the next time you find rest.

This song is dedicated to my body, my temple, which against my lesser nature, is still here today. "

Prior to “Lamentations,” American Trappist shared “Seg Fault,” the first single from Poison Reverse which uncovers the hardship of maintaining one’s sense of self amidst the tensions of growing older. 



