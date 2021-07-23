American Authors Team With Guy Fieri for 'Nice and Easy' Remix

This summer, pop rock trio American Authors released the perfect summer BBQ jam "Nice and Easy" with Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray. Today they take the track to an all-new high with Food Network star Guy Fieri for an energy-packed remix that is ready for the dancefloor, or as they say right before the beat hits, "diners, drive-ins... and drops." Guy Fieri guides the guys to 'Flavortown' amongst waves of techno rhythms that give the single an unexpected punch. Meanwhile, the original "Nice and Easy" is already taking over the radio waves across the US.

Lead vocalist/guitarist Zac Barnett shares how Fieri became a part of the action, "We met Guy at an event a few years ago and ya know what, he's even more awesome than you would think! We wanted to do a remix outside the box from what people would expect & who better to complete the vibe of 'Nice And Easy' than the one and only Guy Fieri."

"The song" Zac adds, "is a reminder to slow it down and get back to the basics of living life to your full potential."

Earlier this month, American Authors performed the new single on Kelly and Ryan as part of the show's 4th of July weekend celebration. The band was also interviewed by the talk show hosts about what they've been up to since the pandemic ceased touring nearly a year ago.

During that time, the band has been putting together new music and taking control over the output of their music now as independent artists. They've already amassed 1 billion-plus streams, received both multi-platinum and gold plaques, and have sold out shows across the globe. Now, the trio, composed of Zac, Dave Rublin [bass, keys], and Matt Sanchez [drums], are finding their way back to the heart of what brought them success in the beginning of their career.

"'Nice And Easy' is the most 'American Authors' song we've released in a long time," Zac points out. "Not only did we write and produce the song completely ourselves, but we really wanted to make something fun while keeping our signature message of hope."

Taking a fully-focused, organic approach to their current sound, fans can expect more music to come in the near future from the Boston-bred group. Stay tuned. American Authors have a positive message they want to share with fans everywhere.

"When you listen to us, the goal is for you to leave feeling hopeful and in a better mood," Zac insists. "The main thing we want is for you to go out and have fun. After the past year, I can see how much this band represents friendship, compassion, and good vibes all around. It's a message of hope, man."

