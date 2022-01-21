Amelia Moore Shares New Single 'vinegar'

Fresh off the success of her debut single, "sweet and sour," singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist Amelia Moore returns with "vinegar" - a kaleidoscopic mixture of atmospheric alt-pop, glitchy electronics and dizzying whistle tones.

The 21-year-old Georgia native's rich imagery evokes a harrowing post-break-up, personal Armageddon as she confronts the stinging realizations encountered on the journey to healing. Produced by Pink Slip, who also helmed "sweet and sour," and Inverness, "vinegar" is available for download / streaming now. The song affirms Moore's fierce commitment to total emotional transparency and convention-defying sonics that have earned her a devoted fanbase - including more than 50,000 followers on Spotify before her first official release.

"The creation of this song jump started my healing process and I hope it has the same effect on everyone who hears it," says Amelia Moore.

Moore will be supporting Capitol Records label mate FLETCHER on her sold-out North American tour, starting on February 28 at The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA. The run includes two-night-stands at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles (March 2 & 3) and Webster Hall in New York City (March 22 & 23). See below for itinerary.

In a whirlwind journey she describes as "homeschool to Hollywood," Moore got her start singing in the church choir as a child, followed her dreams to Los Angeles at age 18, and soon attracted a massive following on the strength of her bold, vulnerable songwriting. She released "sweet and sour" last fall to critical acclaim. The Honey Pop observed, "There couldn't have been a better song than 'sweet and sour' to introduce us to Amelia's wildly unpredictable sound. It's stark yet explosive, ethereal yet feverish! Adorned beautifully with intricate shadowy beats, jagged guitar tones, and sudden texture shifts, 'sweet and sour' has us obsessed and irrevocably in love with Amelia Moore."

Ones To Watch noted, "the rising star demonstrates a penchant for infectious experimentation, pulling from the worlds of ominous pop, alluring R&B, and mesmerizing electronic textures." Ones To Watch went on to add Amelia to their '25 Artists to Watch in 2022' list.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

2/28 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

3/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

3/3 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

3/5 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

3/13 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

3/14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

3/17 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall

3/18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

3/20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

3/22 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

3/23 - New York, NY - Webster Hall