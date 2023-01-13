Amber Run Share New Track 'The Beautiful Victorious'

Amber Run share triumphant new single "The Beautiful Victorious". The track is lifted off their soon to be released, fourth studio album 'How To Be Human' out this February 24 via label, TRIPEL.

Laced with morality and intimacy exposing the paradigm of human nature, 'The Beautiful Victorious' celebrates the wholesome wins in a world that so often gauges success by external metrics. The tune speaks of those who live life well in their own skin, and those who value relationships between not only people but themselves over assets and trivial means in the face of adversity.

"Just to be here at all is a victory - to be able to give yourself to another person and to be comfortable with where you are." - Joe Keogh

During the making of the record, Joe became a father for the first time. A mood shift from recent single Hurt, a sense of purity and positivity paints the scene. Having a child has offered a new perspective to the songwriter which can be heard in notes throughout the album.

"To see that innocence and how much love they have out of nothing has been really beautiful and life-affirming, and the relationship I have with myself has changed dramatically." - Joe Keogh

As far as album titles go, How To Be Human might sound like a grand sentiment but, when you boil it down, it's the purest conundrum of them all. How to be happy. How to be content. How to find peace within the world and, crucially, within yourself. They're concerns that plague us all and ones that were at the forefront of frontman Joe Keogh's mind as Amber Run began to piece together their latest album.

"You know those annoying emails you get that are like, 'How to become a millionaire in one month'. 'How to get abs in six seconds," he chuckles. "I was like, I wish someone would just tell me how to get by and live on the centre line and how to just continue." - Joe Keogh

Photo credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes