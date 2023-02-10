Amber Run Share New Track 'Honeylight'

Indie rock group Amber Run have released a new single, "Honeylight." The track precedes their upcoming fourth studio album, 'How To Be Human' out Friday, February 24 via label, TRIPEL.

What started off a poem brings a nostalgic feel to the 10 year old group. Differing from the previous singles off the soon to be released album, "The Beautiful Victorious" and "Hurt", the song starts with an angelic instrumental and soft, vulnerable vocals paying homage to the sweeter, serendipitous moments in life.

Listeners are encouraged to open themselves to the gravity of sitting in a peaceful moment.

Pulling inspiration from the sun poking through the blinds as dust settles in still air, the tune speaks to finding serenity in the stillness of a new day. The track goes to show that there is beauty in everything, from feeling the sun on one's face to the silence of a moment with oneself, highlighting the importance of being present in these moments while you can.

As far as album titles go, How To Be Human might sound like a grand sentiment but, when you boil it down, it's the purest conundrum of them all. How to be happy. How to be content. How to find peace within the world and, crucially, within yourself. They're concerns that plague us all and ones that were at the forefront of frontman Joe Keogh's mind as Amber Run began to piece together their latest album.

"You know those annoying emails you get that are like, 'How to become a millionaire in one month'. 'How to get abs in six seconds," he chuckles. "I was like, I wish someone would just tell me how to get by and live on the center line and how to just continue." - Joe Keogh

Amber Run - consisting of frontman/guitarist Joe Keogh, bassist Tomas Sperring and keyboard player Henry Wyeth - have managed not just to continue but to thrive on their own terms through making music together.

They released their debut album '5AM' in 2014 via RCA, where they built lasting relationships with a fanbase who had found relatability in their deeply moving songwriting. On their second & third LP 'For A Moment, I Was Lost' and 'Philophobia', the band continued building their fanbase organically, inviting open dialogues with songs that often cut to the quick of life's more difficult moments.

Throughout all of this, their early 2014 single 'I Found,' has taken on a life of its own; currently sitting at a gargantuan 300 million Spotify plays, it's been adopted by a new generation of fans on TikTok where more than half a million people have created videos inspired by the track.

Offline, the band recently sold out their first Europe and North American tour dates, culminating in their biggest shows to date including London's Roundhouse before signing to TRIPEL ahead of their forthcoming 'How To Be Human' album.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes