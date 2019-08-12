Amanda Winterhalter WHAT'S THIS DEATH LP Out October 4th

Amanda Winterhalter is very pleased to announce that the title track from her forthcoming LP What's This Death (out 10.04) has premiered.

On What's This Death, Amanda Winterhalter weaves together threads of 1960s girl group AM pop, soothing indie country, and blues-tinged southern rock into a new Americana that connects with the heart and mind as swiftly as the ears. Both timeless and absolutely of the moment, the record's melodic peaks and valleys are lashed together by the crystalline tsunami that is Winterhalter's voice; an instrument of grace and power, arresting and hypnotic from the start.



Though not an intentional concept album, the songs on What's This Death touch on loss, distance, death, and reformation; and ultimately the grief that comes with them. Interlocking pieces of something deeper, each song offers a moment of reflection for Winterhalter on her journey from childhood in an evangelical, conservative community to life as an adult outside of the church. For her, this process of discovering the new while grieving the old is about "finding a greater confidence and grounding into a self-known and self-actualized identity and voice."



What's This Death is a cathartic record, showcasing a voice at once surmounting and earthen, reinforced and vulnerable. Winterhalter's emotional transparency reminds us that we're not alone in the world. Sadness is palpable, but it's countered by an acceptance of paradoxes; not all things can be reconciled in the present. "We grow and learn and remain open" says Winterhalter, "to a lack of resolution; and self-assurance that we're okay without it."



In addition to the band - Winterhalter on guitar and vocals, Geoff Larson (Das Vibenbass) on upright bass, Nick Drozdowicz on electric guitar, Rick Weber on drums, and Ed Brooks (Pineola) on pedal steel - What's This Death features harmonies from Joy Mills (Joy Mills Band) and Leslie Braly (Pineola), Dan Walker (Amy Ray, Heart, LeRoy Bell) on keys, Alex Guy (Kathy Moore, Sera Cahoone) on strings, and Reggie Garrett (Reggie Garrett and the Snake Oil Peddlers) on background vocals. The record was produced by Johnny Sangster (Jesse Sykes, Mark Lanegan, Smokey Brights).

Listen to the title track here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories