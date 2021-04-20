Amanda Frances Unveils Sombre New Single 'cute'

Canadian singer-songwriter Amanda Frances has dropped her new single 'cute'.

Pairing ethereal synth energy with her trademark heart-on-sleeve lyricism, 'cute' sees Amanda divulge the dirty details of a trip to Mexico with a significant other that exposed the not so cute side of their relationship. The introspective, dimly-lit official video perfectly captures the sombre mood of the track.

Her second single release of the new year, it follows on from January's 'lalalonely', a track which was supported by New Music Friday, It's A Bop and Fresh Finds Pop playlists on Spotify, and editorial platform Le Future Wave who described it as being "packed with dreamy vocals, almost-a-little-too-honest-lyrics, and synth pop elements".

"There are things in this song that I've only ever told to my therapist," Amanda explains. "It's brutally honest - possibly bordering on being a little too honest - and that's what I love about it. I have a rule when I'm writing that if I stop and go, "yikes, can I say that?" then I absolutely do."

She continues: "Recording "cute" was a new experience in and of itself; it was written and produced all during lockdown. I'm super grateful to have worked with Father Bobby Townsend on this one, who is an absolute unicorn of a human being. He was in Edmonton and I was in Toronto, so we actually recorded the entire song over a series of Zoom calls and even cut my vocals in my bedroom while he produced over Zoom."

A synth-pop artist and songwriter hailing from Toronto, Amanda Frances burst onto the scene last year with 'Palo Santo', an entirely self-written debut offering. Receiving multiple nominations from the International Songwriting Competition, her distinct lyrical storytelling and personal, highly detailed lyrics are a breath of fresh air.

An artist that grows with every release, 'cute' is Amanda Frances at her bold and honest best.