Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters Release Live Album Available Now

Arden, North Carolina (May 24, 2019) - The spirit of a live hometown performance comes through on Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters' latest album, Live At The Grey Eagle, which captures the emotional delivery of her original and extraordinary songwriting. The album, available now from Organic Records exists in two versions - the physical album featuring 14 tracks and the digital version featuring a 21-song set.

Recorded at The Grey Eagle in Asheville, North Carolina, this collection spotlights the city's seminal Americana/Country outfit at an ideal time in their career. The dynamic performance recorded over two nights in front of a rabid hometown crowd results in everything from rambunctious renderings of the group's edgy 70's-influenced folk and country songs like "Carolina" and "Diamond in the Rough" to fan-favorite sing-a-longs like ''Irene" and "Better Woman" to moments of intimacy offered by stripped down versions of "90 Miles" and "The Road."

Evolved versions of selected songs from the group's five prior releases, two new originals written by Platt ("18 Wheels" and "Low Road") and a cover of "To Love Somebody" take on new life when played live. With a palpable audience reaction that only a renowned musical destination like Asheville's Grey Eagle can provide, the result is a magical union of artist and audience in the moment.

"I've wanted to do a live album for a long time. I think that when a band has been touring together, and everyone is really in step with one another, the songs take on an entirely different spirit live. Some of the older songs have grown and changed with me over the years, and I wanted to capture that, too. Live versions simply have more of a pulse to them than studio recordings," says Platt. "I wanted to do it at the Grey Eagle because for me, that was one of my first 'white whales' in Asheville. I loved seeing music there and dreamed of headlining someday. Then in 2012, we sold out our first show there! It's always been a special place for me. I also think it encourages a kind of wildness in the audience that you don't get everywhere, which I wanted for the album."

Live At The Grey Eagle is an authentic representation of the Asheville region's quintessential roots music sound and the music scene this flagship band helped define.

Listen to Live At The Grey Eagle HERE.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You