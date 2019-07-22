Amadou & Mariam Team Up With The Blind Boys of Alabama For A New Single

Malian musical duo and Grammy Award nominees Amadou & Mariam are teaming up with five-time Grammy Award-winning gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama for the new single "Bamako To Birmingham" and its b-side, "Two Cultures, One Beat," out Friday, July 26 via Because Music.

The cross-genre collaboration came about after conversations between the groups on opposite sides of the Atlantic. The Blind Boys kicked off the recording process by laying down two tracks in the U.S. featuring their distinctive vocals, with Amadou & Mariam adding their contributions from the studio in Mali.

The two groups are currently on tour together in Europe, with upcoming performances set for Cork, Ireland; Cambridge, England; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Västra Götalands län, Sweden. See below for a list of tour dates.

Among the most famous ambassadors for Malian music, Amadou & Mariam have managed to joyfully combine their love story with a musical career for the past forty-odd years. They have collaborated with a broad array of artists, working with producers Damon Albarn and Manu Chao and inviting contemporary artists such as Santigold, TV On The Radio and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs to record with them. Amadou & Mariam have played many of the world's biggest festivals, from Coachella to Glastonbury, and opened for bands such as Coldplay and the Scissor Sisters. By enriching their Afro-pop with new elements, the duo has brought African music to the charts and to the dance floor.

The career of the Blind Boys of Alabama spans over 70 years and they are recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music. The five-time Grammy Award winners are known for crossing musical boundaries with their remarkable interpretations of everything from traditional gospel favorites to contemporary spiritual material by songwriters such as Eric Clapton, Prince and Tom Waits. They have appeared on recordings with many artists, including Peter Gabriel, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Chrissie Hynde and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver.

AMADOU & MARIAM and BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA,

FROM BAMAKO TO BIRMINGHAM TOUR

August 1 Cork, Ireland Skibereen Arts Festival August 2 Cork, Ireland Skibereen Arts Festival August 4 Cambridge, England Cambridge Folk Festival August 7 Edinburgh, Scotland Edinburgh Fringe Festival August 8 Västra Götalands län, Sweden Way Out West





