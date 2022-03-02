Alya D'Lyla Debuts New Single 'Money'

Today, NYC-based recording artist Ayla D'Lyla has released a brand new single titled "MONEY," out now via Snafu Records. Listen to the song here.

An ethereal, slow-burning track that culminates into a cinematic scorcher, the song showcases Ayla D'Lyla's raw vocal prowess alongside sweeping production and lyrical wit that set a high bar for what's to come for the budding artist. A biting take on the struggles that afflict modern love, Ayla describes: "This song is exactly what you'd think it's about. Many of the women in my life, including myself, seem to constantly feel emotionally unfulfilled by their relationships with men. Quite frankly, we just want your money."

In support of the new single and her growing catalog, Ayla D'Lyla will play a debut headline show March 15 in NYC @ Mercury Lounge. Tickets are available here.

Her first release of 2022, "MONEY" is a bold statement for Ayla D'Lyla and is the follow-up to fall 2021's "Burning Perception," a driving synth-pop track that put Ayla's distinct approach to forward-thinking pop on full display.

Growing up with German and Palestinian roots, Ayla took a keen interest in German pop music from a young age and continues to derive inspiration from its intricacies. A classically-trained vocalist, Ayla has always had a deep admiration for legendary female vocalists such as Nancy Sinatra, Dolly Parton, and Cher. "I could watch these women for hours," she notes, pointing to their captivating beauty and sound as a catalyst for her pursuit of a career in music.

Born and raised in Manhattan, NYC's vibrant arts and music scene drew Ayla in and has inspired a lasting love for the diverse art community the city fosters. After graduating from performing arts school, Ayla released her debut single, "Prince in Blue," a track that marked a transformation in her songwriting. With a keen eye for visual content, Ayla's videos are a world of their own, often executed in collaboration with her sister, Malina Weissman.

Ayla is just getting started, bolstered by a growing online fanbase as well as critical love including support for track "Brittle" from V Magazine. Having already asserted herself among the top rising indie-pop artists, Ayla's aim remains clear: "I like feeling connected to people and I'm able to do this by putting out music."