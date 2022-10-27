Aly & AJ Announce New Era 'With Love From'

Aly & AJ announce their highly-anticipated new single/album "With Love From" (presave link here) with the first single set to arrive 2nd November and the album slated for a Spring 2023 release.

The single and album will be part of the sister's recent distribution signing with SoundCloud, adding another milestone to an artistic era that has flourished and risen to new heights both publicly and critically over the past two years, notably under their own leadership as independent artists, songwriters and creators.

"﻿We couldn't be more thrilled to have the support of SoundCloud entering this new album cycle," said Aly & AJ. "They've allowed us to have the creative freedom we need to make our best possible music to date."

Fans can hear a sample of the new single via an exclusive teaser for ROWING BLAZERS' forthcoming collaboration with SEIKO watches - the capsule is set to drop this Friday at 4PM BST.

This project follows an artistic renaissance for the indie songwriting and performance duo, which most recently included a massive Austin City Limits debut, as well as their critically lauded album 'a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun' which Vogue called "the feel-good album of the summer", and which The Line of Best Fit said "brilliantly rounds off a triumphant return" and that had The Fader proclaiming "Aly & AJ just keep winning". The Guardian also included the record in their Best 50 Albums of 2021 feature, describing it as "a dreamy collection of west coast pop-rock, a vision of Robyn-gone-Laurel Canyon".

Highlights of the album cycle included interviews with NPR, Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair, events with WNYC and the Grammy Museum, national television performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and brand partnerships with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aperol Spritz and United Airlines.

They embarked on a headlining national tour followed by a North American run of shows with Ben Platt which included performances at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl, and also had revered festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, BottleRock and Sea Hear Now.

Aly & AJ are currently overseas prepping for an EU/UK tour starting next week in Paris and with stops in Amsterdam, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Dublin, as well as a performance at Corona Capital in Mexico City on18th November. All tour dates here.

UK TOUR DATES | 2022

03 NOV - Manchester, O2 Ritz

05 NOV - Newcastle, Student Union

06 NOV - Glasgow, Queen Margaret Union

07 NOV - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

08 NOV - Birmingham, O2 Academy 2