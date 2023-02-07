Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Altin Gün Share 'Güzelliğin On Para Etmez' From New Album

The album is arriving via ATO Records on Friday, March 10.

Feb. 07, 2023  

GRAMMY® Award-nominated Turkish psych-folk innovators Altın Gün have shared their deeply atmospheric new single, "Güzelliğin On Para Etmez," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Written and composed by the highly regarded Turkish poet Âşık Veysel, "Güzelliğin On Para Etmez" heralds the arrival of Altın Gün's eagerly anticipated new album, Aşk, arriving via ATO Records on Friday, March 10.

Âşık Veysel was a singer, poet, songwriter, and bağlama virtuoso, the most prominent representative of the Anatolian ashik tradition in the 20th century. Blind for most of his lifetime, Veysel's often sad songs embrace a wide range of themes, from the inevitability of death and constant questioning of issues such as love, care, and belief, to how he perceived the world as a blind man. Now Altın Gun has recast Veysel's timeless "Güzelliğin On Para Etmez" as a dreamy acid-folk anthem, full of emotion and musical invention.

An exuberant return to the 70s Anatolian folk-rock sound that characterized Altın Gün's landmark first two albums, Aşk sees Altın Gün veering away from the electronic, synth-drenched sound of their critically acclaimed 2021 albums, Âlem and Yol, to capture all the infectious power and urgency of the Amsterdam-based band's famously propulsive live performances.

Recorded using vintage equipment and techniques, the album's ten groundbreaking tracks all represent visionary new readings of traditional Turkish folk tunes, revealing how these ancient songs remain eternally resonant and ripe for reinterpretation.

Rooted in antiquity yet blazing with contemporary relevance and vitality, Aşk includes such recently released tracks as the pulse-pounding "Rakıya Su Katamam," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. A space rock-powered take on the folk standard composed by Turkish writer/theologian Mustafa Öztürk, the track is joined by an equally kaleidoscopic official music video premiering today at YouTube.

"These songs have been covered so many times, always," says vocalist/keyboardist Merve Dasdemir.

"But not really in psychedelic pop versions," adds bassist Jasper Verhulst. "It's definitely connecting more with a live sound - almost like a live album. We, as a band, just going into a rehearsal space together and creating music together instead of demoing at home."

Renowned for their dizzyingly hypnotic live performances, Altın Gün will embark on a wide ranging EU/UK headline run in March 2023, with their biggest North American headline tour to date - including headline shows and appearances at such upcoming festivals as Floyd, VA's FloydFest (July 27) - getting underway July 12 at Pittsburgh, PA's Thunderbird and then traveling through early August.

ALTIN GÜN NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2023

JULY

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird

13 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

14 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

15 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

19 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

24 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

25 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

27 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest *

28 - Washington, DC - The Howard

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

31 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

AUGUST

2 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

* Festival Appearance



